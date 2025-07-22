Skip to Content
Positive Influencer: Elena Spisni of @bastachesiapasta

Appetito interviews Elena Spisni, the Bologna-based social media influencer known for her passion for making fresh pasta.

9:00 AM EDT on July 22, 2025

Elena Spisni is known on social media for her pasta making demonstrations.

Elena Spisni was born in Bologna and derived a passion for pasta making from her grandmother. Today, she shares her immense passion for pasta on her social networks as @bastachesiapasta, as well as organizing courses in more than five different Italian cities. She recently conducted a series of courses in Los Angeles.

We at Appetito are thrilled to interview Elena as part of our "Positive Influencers" series.

Where did you grow up?

I was born and raised in Bologna, where fresh pasta is more than just food, it's tradition, passion, and above all, family.

How and when did you first fall in love with Italian food?

I fell in love with food, especially handmade pasta, at my grandmothers’ homes. Every Sunday, they made pasta by hand, gently rolling it out with a long wooden pin. The ritual, the scent, the rhythm: it all captivated me, every single time.

How did you passion for Italian food develop?

Through practice! Every time I made pasta with my grandmothers, I fell in love with it a little more. Practice and sharing have always been my greatest driving forces.

When and why did you decide to focus on Italian food via social media?

While studying at Gambero Rosso (Rome) in 2018, I began sharing fresh pasta recipes on social media. The incredible enthusiasm and connection I felt from people inspired me to keep going. It became more than just sharing food, it became sharing a passion and a piece of my heart.

How do you find the experience overall (pros / cons)?

Social media is a huge source of inspiration for me; it allows me to share my passion with the whole world while staying at home! For example, it’s amazing to see some of my pasta shapes being made all the way in Argentina.

The only downside is not being able to interact with people in person. That’s why I’ve started teaching more and more fresh pasta classes across Italy and around the world. Recently, I was in Los Angeles, and it was wonderful to share the art of fresh pasta together.

What’s the image you want to project?

I want to project an image of authenticity and warmth through fresh pasta. I want people to feel the tradition, family love, and passion that go into every handmade pasta shape. Above all, I hope to inspire others to connect and create beautiful moments through the art of fresh pasta

Where do you hope your social media status will lead?

I hope my social media presence will open doors to new opportunities to share the art of fresh pasta with a wider audience — for example, through books, magazines, TV shows, and major events.

Editor's Note: "Positive Influencers" is a series at Appetito that features figures from the Italian food space who project a positive image through their social media platforms. If you know any influencers who might apply, please have them contact our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto: andrew@appetitomagazine.com.

