Italian Brand Pistakio Wants to Make Pistachios Mainstream in America

In Italy, pistachios are so much more than a snack; they’re a cornerstone of culinary creativity, appearing in everything from gelato to savory pasta sauces. But in the U.S., this vibrant, nutrient-dense nut has often been overlooked. Enter Pistakio, a new Italian brand reimagining pistachios for the modern pantry with clean, indulgent spreads that taste like they’re straight out of a Sicilian gelateria. I met founders Fran and Nico at the Summer Fancy Food Show, and I learned how their Italian roots, culinary journeys, and passion for wellness inspired Pistakio, and why this little green nut deserves the spotlight.

My interview with Fran has been edited for clarity and length.

How did the two of you meet?

We met in college through the tennis team — we had completely different majors, so if it weren’t for the sport, our paths probably wouldn’t have crossed. In 2020, when the world shut down, Nico returned home to Verona, Italy, and I spent the summer with my family in Switzerland. Because of how hands-on my design program was, it didn’t make sense to take virtual classes from abroad. I’d already fallen in love with cooking by then, so I took a year off and studied culinary arts in Italy, learning directly from Italian chefs and working in a restaurant kitchen.

When I came back to school, I kept cooking — a lot — and that’s really how Nico and I grew closer. We bonded over our shared cultural values, and food quickly became our love language. I’d make us pistachio pasta, pistachio pizza, pancakes... but it was never meant to be a business.

A Pistakio pull among the many culinary pairings.

How did your shared love of Italian food culture and pistachios spark the idea for Pistakio?

When Nico was starting his capstone project, we started dreaming up a brand centered around a single, underrated ingredient in the U.S. — one that happens to be deeply rooted in Italian cuisine: the pistachio!

Italy is at the heart of everything we do at Pistakio. When we first started, it began as a branding exercise — we wanted the entire experience to feel like Italy and taste like it too. Our brand was inspired by our imagined “nonno,” who embodies the laid-back, joyful spirit of Italian life. Italian food is all about simplicity — often just one amazing ingredient taking center stage. That idea became our foundation: letting the pistachio be the star, celebrated in its purest form through everything we create.

Pistakio is made with just a handful of clean, recognizable ingredients — no fillers, no preservatives, and nothing artificial. Pistachios are naturally rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, so our spreads are an easy, delicious way to add real nutrition to your day without ever compromising on taste. We believe in real food — no fake sugars, no ingredients you wouldn’t find in a European pantry. In fact, we hold ourselves to that standard: if it wouldn’t be allowed in Italy, it’s not going in our jars!

When we were in the U.S., we kept seeing almond milk, cashew sauces, pecan butters — but no one was doing anything creative with pistachios. And we couldn’t understand why. They’re one of the most delicious, nutrient-dense, and versatile nuts out there — not to mention that beautiful green color. In Sicily, we had pistachio burgers, pistachio pizza, even pistachio granita, and it completely opened our eyes to what this ingredient could be. That’s where the idea sparked — we wanted to bring that same creativity and depth of flavor to everyday kitchens here.

Pistakio spread as a gelato topping.

How do you see Pistakio fitting into everyday meals for people seeking nourishing yet delicious options?

Pistakio is one of those ingredients that makes everything feel more elevated, without any extra effort. It turns oatmeal or yogurt into something luxurious. It adds richness to savory dishes like cheese or as a salad dressing. And of course, it still absolutely works in desserts when the sweet tooth craving hits–I personally can’t get enough of it with strawberries. It’s our answer to people who want to eat more intentionally — but still crave indulgence.

Food has always been about community — just ask any Italian! At Pistakio, we’re not just selling a product; we’re sharing a story. We bring people along for the journey because we truly see our customers as part of the family. Their feedback, their rituals, their memories — it all shapes what we do. Our hope is that every spoonful sparks connection — whether it’s with us, with the people you share it with, or with the traditions that inspired it all.

We start with tradition, then ask: how can we bring this to a modern table and make it even BETTER? Our base will always be Italian flavors and principles — simple, high-quality ingredients, minimal processing — but we’re constantly experimenting with how those traditions can be reimagined for today’s pantry.

Start small and make it a habit. Swap your peanut butter for Pistakio on toast, drizzle it over a yogurt bowl instead of honey, or blend it into your morning latte instead of sweetener. Those simple swaps are an easy way to start — and once you try it, you’ll want to put it on everything.

Pistakio spread drizzled over various items.

How do you think Pistakio supports both indulgence and wellness, finding that sweet spot many seek today?

We always say Pistakio is “good-for-you indulgence.” It’s decadent, creamy, and full of flavor — but it’s also made from just five ingredients, with no shortcuts. Our philosophy is that you don’t have to choose between pleasure and health; you can have both!

What exciting new plans or products are on the horizon for Pistakio?

We’re just getting started! We recently launched our crunchy pistachio spread, and it’s already become a favorite. We’re also experimenting with limited-edition seasonal flavors, collaborations with other food brands, and new ways to celebrate pistachios in both sweet and savory recipes.