Recipes

How to Make Pistachio Tiramisu

Ahead of National Tiramisu Day (3/21), Appetito has secured a unique recipe from a Miami-based Italian chef that features pistachio.

9:00 AM EDT on March 20, 2025

Pistachio Tiramisu from Stefano Carniato.

While tiramisu now populates menus around the globe, it first arose in the unassuming Italian city of Treviso around 1800. Literally translated as “pick me up,” legend has it that the recipe originated from the kitchen of a bordello madam, who would serve the sweet as an aphrodisiac to clients.

Credit for ushering the recipe throughout Italy – and eventually to the rest of the globe – goes to Ado Campeol, whose Treviso restaurant Le Beccherie began to serve the dessert in the early 70s. The classic combination of cocoa powder and mascarpone layered with espresso soaked ladyfingers swiftly landed on menus throughout the bel paese, before eventually making its way stateside. It now undoubtedly reigns as Italy’s most seminal dessert. 

Treviso-native Stefano Carniato – chef/owner of Miami restaurant Piola – has featured tiramisu steadily on his menu for over two decades, an homage to his hometown. In honor of National Tiramisu Day (March 21), Carniato is sharing his Tiramisu al Pistacchio recipe, an extra-indulgent take on the traditional.

“Our recipe calls on crema al pistacchio, a silky, nutty spread that is similar to Nutella but swaps out hazelnut for pistachio. While we are very familiar with this ingredient back home in Italy, it seems to suddenly be gaining popularity among an American audience - feedback for our pistachio tiramisu has been resoundingly positive.” 

Pistachio Tiramisu

Pistachio Tiramisu

Servings

8

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 7 oz. 7 pistachio butter

  • 3.5 oz 3.5 ground pistachio

  • 5 oz. 5 sugar

  • 1 lb. 1 mascarpone

  • 6 6 eggs (6 yolks | 4 whites)

  • 1/2 liter 1/2 milk

  • 3 drops 3 almond vanilla extract

  • 32 32 Ladyfingers

Directions

  • Separate egg yolks from white in two separate bowls.
  • Blend egg yolks with the sugar at high speed for 8 minutes or until sugar is no longer visible. Add the mascarpone, just over half the pistachios and 3/4 of the pistachio cream to mixture and mix until smooth.
  • Place mixture into bowl and refrigerate. 
  • Whisk egg whites until foamy.
  • Gently fold egg whites into cream texture with spatula. 
  • Mix 1/2 liter milk with the rest of the pistachio cream and 3 drops of almond vanilla extract. Heat up milk mixture between 80 - 100 F degrees.
  • Pour into a square baking tray or dish.
  • Dip ladyfingers one by one into the mix (cookies should soften but not fall apart). 
  • With a large spoon, apply a thin layer of mascarpone mix into an 8x8 baking dish, flatten the layer.
  • Place a set of ladyfingers on top.
  • Add a layer of mascarpone on top, followed by another layer of ladyfingers.
  • Top with a final layer of cream. 
  • Store the dish in the freezer for 30 minutes before serving (if serving later, refrigerate for 4 hours and up to overnight before serving).
  • Cut into 8 slices.
  • Garnish with the remaining ground pistachio.

