How to Make Pistachio Tiramisu

While tiramisu now populates menus around the globe, it first arose in the unassuming Italian city of Treviso around 1800. Literally translated as “pick me up,” legend has it that the recipe originated from the kitchen of a bordello madam, who would serve the sweet as an aphrodisiac to clients.

Credit for ushering the recipe throughout Italy – and eventually to the rest of the globe – goes to Ado Campeol, whose Treviso restaurant Le Beccherie began to serve the dessert in the early 70s. The classic combination of cocoa powder and mascarpone layered with espresso soaked ladyfingers swiftly landed on menus throughout the bel paese, before eventually making its way stateside. It now undoubtedly reigns as Italy’s most seminal dessert.

Treviso-native Stefano Carniato – chef/owner of Miami restaurant Piola – has featured tiramisu steadily on his menu for over two decades, an homage to his hometown. In honor of National Tiramisu Day (March 21), Carniato is sharing his Tiramisu al Pistacchio recipe, an extra-indulgent take on the traditional.

“Our recipe calls on crema al pistacchio, a silky, nutty spread that is similar to Nutella but swaps out hazelnut for pistachio. While we are very familiar with this ingredient back home in Italy, it seems to suddenly be gaining popularity among an American audience - feedback for our pistachio tiramisu has been resoundingly positive.”