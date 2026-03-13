How Illy Espresso Became the Secret Behind the Classic Espresso Martini

In the 1980s, London bartender Dick Bradsell created what would become one of the most famous modern cocktails. Working at Fred’s Club in Soho, Bradsell reportedly mixed vodka, coffee liqueur and fresh espresso after a model asked for a drink that would “wake me up.” The result was the espresso martini, a bold blend of caffeine and cocktail culture that quickly spread through bars around the world.

Today, the drink is so beloved it even has its own holiday. National Espresso Martini Day is celebrated on March 15, a fitting moment to revisit the cocktail’s origins and the importance of the espresso at its core. When Bradsell first mixed the drink, he reached for illy espresso. More than four decades later, the formula for a great espresso martini remains the same: quality vodka, coffee liqueur and, most importantly, exceptional espresso.

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