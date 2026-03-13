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How Illy Espresso Became the Secret Behind the Classic Espresso Martini

From its origins in 1980s London to today’s cocktail menus around the world, the espresso martini owes much of its success to the quality of the espresso at its core.

9:00 AM EDT on March 13, 2026

The espresso martini traces its origins to 1980s London, where bartender Dick Bradsell crafted the now iconic cocktail using illy espresso.

The espresso martini traces its origins to 1980s London, where bartender Dick Bradsell crafted the now iconic cocktail using illy espresso. Photo courtsesy of Illy.

In the 1980s, London bartender Dick Bradsell created what would become one of the most famous modern cocktails. Working at Fred’s Club in Soho, Bradsell reportedly mixed vodka, coffee liqueur and fresh espresso after a model asked for a drink that would “wake me up.” The result was the espresso martini, a bold blend of caffeine and cocktail culture that quickly spread through bars around the world.

Today, the drink is so beloved it even has its own holiday. National Espresso Martini Day is celebrated on March 15, a fitting moment to revisit the cocktail’s origins and the importance of the espresso at its core. When Bradsell first mixed the drink, he reached for illy espresso. More than four decades later, the formula for a great espresso martini remains the same: quality vodka, coffee liqueur and, most importantly, exceptional espresso.

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Illy Espresso Martini

Recipe by illy
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings

Ingredients and tools

  • 2 oz. 2 illy Double Espresso (freshly brewed)

  • 1.5 oz. 1.5 vodka

  • 1 oz. 1 coffee liqueur

  • ice cubes

  • cocktail shaker

  • strainer

  • illy Marocchino or martini glass

  • 3 coffee beans (for garnish)

Directions

  • Brew your espresso: Start by brewing a double shot of illy espresso using your preferred roast—Classico for smoothness or Intenso for bold depth. 
  • Prepare your shaker: Fill your cocktail shaker halfway with ice. The cold temperature helps emulsify the espresso and liqueur for a creamy, foam-topped finish.
  • Add your ingredients: Pour 1.5 oz of vodka, 1 oz of coffee liqueur, and your fresh illy espresso into the shaker. Adjust sweetness or strength to taste by modifying your liqueur ratio.
  • Shake it up: Secure the lid and shake vigorously for 15–20 seconds. You’ll know it’s ready when the shaker feels icy cold and the mixture has a frothy texture inside.
  • Pour and serve: Strain the cocktail into a chilled illy marocchino or martini glass. Garnish with three coffee beans, symbolizing health, wealth, and happiness. Serve immediately and enjoy your perfectly crafted illy Espresso Martini.

Notes

  • Recipe Tips for the Perfect Espresso Martini:
    Use freshly brewed espresso:
    Hot, fresh illy espresso helps create a thick crema when shaken with ice.
     
    Chill your glass:
    A cold glass helps maintain the martini’s smooth texture.
     
    Adjust sweetness:
    Add simple syrup if you prefer a slightly sweeter cocktail.
     
    Experiment with roasts:
    illy Classico adds a soft, caramel-like flavor, while Intenso delivers a bolder, more robust taste.
     
    Perfect the foam:
    Shake vigorously to aerate the espresso—this is what gives the drink its signature frothy top.

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