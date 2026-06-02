Amalfi Sauce: The Lemon Ricotta Pasta You’ll Make All Summer

There ’s something about a bright, creamy lemon pasta that feels like summer on the Amalfi Coast, even if you’re just making dinner at home on a busy weeknight. This Amalfi Sauce is rich and silky from the ricotta and cream, balanced with fresh lemon juice, garlic and fresh herbs. The best part? It comes together quickly with simple ingredients, but tastes restaurant-worthy.

Tossed with your favorite pasta and finished with fresh basil or parsley, this dish is light enough for warm evenings but still indulgent enough to satisfy every craving. If you love creamy pasta with a citrusy twist, this recipe is one you’ll want to make again and again. I like to serve this with ricotta gnocchi.

Print Amalfi Sauce Recipe by Lowcountry Bella







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes Ingredients 1 1/2 tbsp. 1 1/2 unsalted butter

2-3 2-3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup 1/2 heavy cream

juice of half lemon

zest of one lemon

1 tsp. 1 salt (start with 1/4 tsp. and adjust to taste)

1/2 tsp. 1/2 black pepper

3 tbsp. 3 fresh basil or parsley, finely chopped

3 tbsp. 3 pasta cooking water, as needed for thinning

12 oz. 12 cooked pasta of choice

fresh grated pecorino or parmesan (optional) Directions In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter.

Add the minced garlic and sauté 1–2 minutes until fragrant (do not brown).

Stir in the cream and ricotta and bring to a gentle simmer.

Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the lemon zest and lemon juice.

Add salt, pepper, and optional red pepper flakes.

Stir in a little pasta water until the sauce reaches a silky consistency

Toss with 12 oz. cooked pasta.

Add basil or parsley and top with fresh grated cheese before serving. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook