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Amalfi Sauce: The Lemon Ricotta Pasta You’ll Make All Summer

One bite of this silky lemon sauce and you'll understand why the Amalfi Coast remains a culinary icon.

10:00 AM EDT on June 2, 2026

Bowl of ricotta gnocchi tossed in creamy Amalfi Sauce with lemon zest and fresh parsley.

Amalfi Sauce combines ricotta, cream, fresh lemon zest and herbs.

There ’s something about a bright, creamy lemon pasta that feels like summer on the Amalfi Coast, even if you’re just making dinner at home on a busy weeknight. This Amalfi Sauce is rich and silky from the ricotta and cream, balanced with fresh lemon juice, garlic and fresh herbs. The best part? It comes together quickly with simple ingredients, but tastes restaurant-worthy.

Tossed with your favorite pasta and finished with fresh basil or parsley, this dish is light enough for warm evenings but still indulgent enough to satisfy every craving. If you love creamy pasta with a citrusy twist, this recipe is one you’ll want to make again and again. I like to serve this with ricotta gnocchi.

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Amalfi Sauce

Recipe by Lowcountry Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tbsp. 1 1/2 unsalted butter

  • 2-3 2-3 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 heavy cream

  • juice of half lemon

  • zest of one lemon

  • 1 tsp. 1 salt (start with 1/4 tsp. and adjust to taste)

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 black pepper

  • 3 tbsp. 3 fresh basil or parsley, finely chopped

  • 3 tbsp. 3 pasta cooking water, as needed for thinning

  • 12 oz. 12 cooked pasta of choice

  • fresh grated pecorino or parmesan (optional)

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter.
  • Add the minced garlic and sauté 1–2 minutes until fragrant (do not brown).
  • Stir in the cream and ricotta and bring to a gentle simmer.
  • Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Stir in the lemon zest and lemon juice.
  • Add salt, pepper, and optional red pepper flakes.
  • Stir in a little pasta water until the sauce reaches a silky consistency
  • Toss with 12 oz. cooked pasta.
  • Add basil or parsley and top with fresh grated cheese before serving.

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