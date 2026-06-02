Amalfi Sauce: The Lemon Ricotta Pasta You’ll Make All Summer

There ’s something about a bright, creamy lemon pasta that feels like summer on the Amalfi Coast, even if you’re just making dinner at home on a busy weeknight. This Amalfi Sauce is rich and silky from the ricotta and cream, balanced with fresh lemon juice, garlic and fresh herbs. The best part? It comes together quickly with simple ingredients, but tastes restaurant-worthy.
Tossed with your favorite pasta and finished with fresh basil or parsley, this dish is light enough for warm evenings but still indulgent enough to satisfy every craving. If you love creamy pasta with a citrusy twist, this recipe is one you’ll want to make again and again. I like to serve this with ricotta gnocchi.
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