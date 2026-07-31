The 15-Minute Basil Pasta Sauce I Make All Summer Long 

When basil is growing at its peak, there’s no better way to celebrate it than by making a simple sauce that lets its fresh flavor take center stage. Too often, basil is treated as a garnish, added at the very end for a little color. In this recipe, it’s the star. Using two full cups of fresh basil transforms a few everyday ingredients into a sauce that’s bright, fragrant, and full of the taste of summer.
This is the kind of recipe that reminds me why simple cooking is often the best cooking. A can of whole plum tomatoes, good extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, and an abundance of basil are all you need to create something truly memorable. There are no complicated techniques or long ingredient lists—just quality ingredients working together the way they were meant to. In about 15 minutes, you’ll have a pasta dish that tastes like it came from an Italian kitchen in the middle of basil season.
If your garden is overflowing with basil or you picked up a beautiful bunch at the farmers market, this is the recipe to make. Every bite is fresh, vibrant, and comforting all at once. Sometimes the simplest meals become the ones you make over and over again, and I have a feeling this will become one of your favorites.
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