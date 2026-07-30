Erica D’Arcangelo on the Family History That Inspired A Story About Pizza

Some family stories are too important to leave untold. For Erica D'Arcangelo, conversations with her father at the family's pizzeria sparked a deeper appreciation for her grandfather's journey and the legacy he created. Those moments inspired A Story About Pizza, a book that preserves her family's history for future generations. D'Arcangelo shares the inspiration behind the book and explains why preserving Italian American heritage matters.

What inspired you to write A Story About Pizza?

My family. A few years ago I spent a year living close to home after my father’s heart surgery. He was healing and I suggested we go into our family business (pizzeria) and he could work a few hours while I did marketing for the shop. He was reluctant at first but agreed to go. My father would tell me stories about my grandfather and his journey when he opened the pizzeria. I became inspired by our family’s heritage and traditions and decided to write the book and tell my grandfather’s story.

What do you hope readers take away from your work?

A Story About Pizza by Erica D'Arcangelo.

To never give up on their dreams. Nothing good usually comes easy and having a worthwhile dream and purpose can help drive someone in life and give them hope, even in seemingly hopeless situations.

How do you decide which stories are worth telling?

I think stories that are authentic are worth telling, ones that promote a positive message and can be uplifting. Some of my favorite movies do just that. I was brought up watching Rocky, Rudy and movies where people are able to achieve their dreams.

What advice would you give someone who wants to preserve their family's food traditions?

To hold family traditions close and pass them onto the next generation. In my family we make it a point to keep these Italian and Italian American traditions year after year like Sunday supper or The Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve.

Do you remember the first time you realized your grandfather's story deserved to be a book?

Yes, when I first started writing, I wrote just a few pages then stopped. I realized this story was bigger than perhaps an article. I outlined it and put together a storyboard and then started interviewing family members for more and more of the dateline, stories and historical information.

What has been the most memorable person you've interviewed through your pizza projects?

There are so many it’s difficult to choose just one. Tony Gemignani was awesome. Mike Hauke from Tony Boloney’s and Mad Mutz was also an interesting guy to talk. He had a big personality. Sebastian Gullucci from Seba’s Restaurant in Costa Rica had an incredible story. Chef Boris Bérard from ORA 1929 was also a super cool interview. Every interview was unique in its own way and either taught me something or inspired me in a certain direction.

What do you hope younger Italian Americans take away from your family's story?

To keep our culture alive and pass it down to the next generation and to teach their families like my grandfather did to work hard, do the right thing and take care of your family.

If your grandfather could read your book today, what part do you think would make him smile the most?

My grandfather was very humble. I think the thing he would be happiest about is that the pizzeria is still open over 65 years later and the family runs it together. Nothing was ever about him (in his opinion). Everything he did was to support the family. That being said, the early days of making pizza would make him smile. He loved the craft and he, and my grandmother were gifted Italian cooks.

If you could share one slice of pizza with anyone in history, who would it be, and why?

Honestly, it would be my four grandparents. I would give anything to sit down with them and just have one more meal. If I had to pick someone in history, Raffele Esposito who made pizza for Queen Margherita of Savoy.

What's one Italian food tradition you hope never disappears?

Sunday dinners. This was something we’ve done all my life. There’s nothing like taking a seat at the table with the people you love, eating a great meal, laughing and spending time together. No matter where I’m at I still make sure that I enjoy a meal with the people I love.

What's one Italian region you're still eager to explore?

I’ve been to a lot of places in Italy but I haven’t done a south Italy trip yet so perhaps this fall when I go back I can explore that area and interview some incredible pizzerias while I’m there.

Learn more about A Story About Pizza.