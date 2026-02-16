Skip to Content
Chef Tony Gemignani Helps Princess Cruises Alfredo’s Win Ospitalità Italiana

The honor reflects a focused investment in doing Italian pizza properly, even miles from shore.

11:00 AM EST on February 16, 2026

Sun Princess cruise ship sailing at sunset

Sun Princess brings authentic Italian pizza to sea with its Ospitalità Italiana-certified Alfredo’s. Courtesy of Princess Cruises

On National Pizza Day last week, Princess Cruises shared big news: Alfredo’s Pizzeria aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess has received the prestigious Ospitalità Italiana Certification, one of the highest recognitions for authentic Italian cuisine and hospitality worldwide.

The certification is awarded only to restaurants that meet rigorous standards of Italy’s culinary traditions, from technique and ingredients to overall guest experience. It is not easily earned, and it shows Princess Cruises’ serious commitment to doing Italian food the right way.

Interior of Alfredo’s Pizzeria on Princess Cruises and overhead view of pizza being served
Princess Cruises Celebrates Prestigious Ospitalità Italiana Certification for Alfredo’s Pizzeria aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess. Courtesy of Princess Cruises

Alfredo’s partnered with 13-time World Pizza Champion Chef Tony Gemignani to fine-tune its menu, including the creation of five exclusive pizzas available only onboard. 

"Earning the Ospitalitá Italiana Certification is a meaningful validation of our dedication to authentic Italian culinary excellence," said Sami Kohen, Princess Vice President of Food and Beverage. “We're proud to recognize this achievement and our partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani to showcase how we bring our guests closer to the tastes, traditions and hospitality of Italy, one perfectly crafted pizza at a time."

Server presenting pizza to guests dining at Alfredo’s Pizzeria on Princess Cruises
Guests enjoy freshly prepared pizzas at Alfredo’s on board the Sun Princess and Star Princess. Courtesy of Princess Cruises

For a cruise line serving thousands of guests at sea, the recognition is notable. It shows that even onboard, far from Italy’s shores, traditional standards still matter.

Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine.

