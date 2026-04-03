Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
News

Gluten-Friendly Pizza Concept Breaks Into the Top 25 at Las Vegas Pizza Expo

A new approach to pizza using einkorn and sourdough fermentation is gaining recognition on the global stage.

9:00 AM EDT on April 3, 2026

Boris Bérard, founder of ORA-1929, presents his einkorn sourdough pizza concept.

Boris Bérard, founder of ORA-1929, presents his einkorn sourdough pizza concept.

At the 2026 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas last month, ORA-1929 ranked 22nd in the world in the Traditional American category, one of the competition’s most competitive divisions. The recognition follows Bérard’s earlier qualification for the French Pizza Championship finals, earned through preliminary rounds in Nice in early March.

But beyond the ranking, the result points to a shift in how pizza is being made and understood.

Founded by Boris Bérard, ORA-1929 is built around Einkorn, one of the oldest known wheat varieties, paired with a natural sourdough fermentation process. The approach is designed to produce what the company calls a “gluten-friendly” crust: not gluten-free, but structured in a way that may be easier to digest.

Boris Bérard at the 2026 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, where ORA-1929 placed in the top 25 worldwide.
Boris Bérard at the 2026 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, where ORA-1929 placed in the top 25 worldwide.

Einkorn has never been hybridized like modern wheat and retains a simpler gluten structure. When combined with a long fermentation process, much of that gluten is broken down before baking. The result is a dough that maintains the texture and flavor of traditional pizza while aiming to be more accessible to those with gluten sensitivities.

While gluten-free pizza has become widely available, it often comes with trade-offs in structure and taste. ORA-1929’s works within the framework of traditional dough, refining it rather than replacing it. 

The methodology, referred to as the “Einkorn Sourdough Blueprint,” was presented at the expo as a model for restaurants and mobile kitchens, targeting a growing segment of diners who have opted out of pizza altogether.

With its top-25 finish in Las Vegas and a place in the upcoming French National Final, ORA-1929 enters its next phase with momentum and with a concept that challenges the idea that accommodating dietary needs requires compromise.

Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: 2026 Spring Bag Picks 

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

April 5, 2026
News

Appetito Hosts Influencers at San Carlo Osteria Piemontese

Appetito helped San Carlo Osteria Piemontese celebrate its 10th anniversary with an influencer lunch on a Sunday afternoon.

April 2, 2026
Recipes

Zucchini Olive Oil Bread for Easter Brunch

This zucchini olive oil bread is a savory Easter brunch recipe that pairs perfectly with butter or a light spring meal.

April 2, 2026
Recipes

Ricotta and Citron Easter Pie from Grandma Sessa

This family recipe brings citrus, spice, and tradition to the Easter table.

April 2, 2026
Recipes

Après Italiano Cocktail Recipe with Holiday Vodka at Pearl Box NYC

A refreshing après-ski cocktail from Holiday Vodka and Pearl Box brings citrus, spice and subtle bitterness into an easy, at-home sip.

April 1, 2026
Features

Inside Little Mama’s Italian Kitchen in Charlotte

Little Mama’s Italian Kitchen serves Italian American classics inspired by family recipes and fresh ingredients.

April 1, 2026
See all posts