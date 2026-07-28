Vespasia: Norcia’s Michelin-Starred Taste of Umbria

Italy's most unforgettable meals are often found far from its bustling cities, tucked away in medieval towns where recipes have been preserved for generations and every ingredient tells the story of the land. In the mountain town of Norcia, nestled in the heart of Umbria, Ristorante Vespasia offers exactly that—a dining experience that honors tradition while embracing the future of sustainable gastronomy.

Housed inside Palazzo Seneca, a beautifully restored 16th-century Relais & Châteaux property, Vespasia has earned both a Michelin Star and the coveted Michelin Green Star for its commitment to sustainability. Yet its greatest achievement lies beyond its accolades. Every dish celebrates the people, landscapes, and agricultural traditions that have made Norcia one of Italy's most revered culinary destinations.

Known as the birthplace of norcineria—Italy's centuries-old tradition of artisanal pork butchery—Norcia is also famous for its prized black truffles, Castelluccio lentils, wild mushrooms, and mountain-raised livestock. Rather than reinventing these iconic ingredients, Vespasia elevates them through techniques that allow their natural flavors to shine.

Read more stories celebrating the food, wine, and traditions of Umbria.

The Bounty of Umbria

Photo Courtesy Vespasia

That philosophy is evident from the moment guests arrive. The restaurant's emblem, featuring lentils, acorns, and Norcia's prized black truffles, symbolizes the ingredients that have sustained the region for centuries. Inside, every thoughtfully composed course offers an immersive journey through Umbria, showcasing seasonal ingredients sourced from nearby farms, forests, and vineyards. Regional wine pairings, including Montefalco Rosso and Altomare Vermentino, further highlight the area's growing reputation as one of Italy's premier wine regions.

Wild boar risotto at Vespasia. Photo credit: Vespasia

The tasting menu began with Norcia’s signature lentil soup, a comforting tribute to one of the region’s most treasured ingredients, before moving into a showcase of Umbrian flavors and refined technique. Highlights included beautifully braised beef and a striking wild boar risotto featuring Riserva San Massimo rice, Apennine wild boar, saffron, and cocoa nibs—an elegant expression of the land’s rich culinary heritage. Dessert provided a memorable finale, pairing Valrhona dark chocolate with extra virgin olive oil from Denci Mill alongside a refreshing pear and ginger sorbet.

Chocolate with pear and ginger sorbet at Vespasia. Photo credit: Rosa Castillo

Guests can also explore additional tasting menus that celebrate Umbria's exceptional bounty through thoughtfully crafted seasonal dishes. Standout courses include Belted Suckling Pig from Urbevetus Farm served with red apple chutney and crisp pak choi, triple-cooked Sibillini lamb accompanied by sweet Cannara red onion and its rich jus, and delicate cod heart tempura paired with a cucumber and sprout salad and a light, clear gazpacho that brings brightness and balance to the dish.

Leading the kitchen is Head Chef Fabio Cappiello, whose cuisine reflects both technical precision and profound respect for Umbria's agricultural heritage. Originally from Puglia, Cappiello has spent more than 15 years with the Bianconi family, rising through the ranks before becoming Head Chef in 2021. Under his leadership, Vespasia has maintained its Michelin Star while strengthening its sustainability initiatives, earning and retaining the Michelin Green Star. His seasonal menus transform local ingredients into elegant, contemporary expressions of Umbrian cuisine.

Love discovering Italy one bite at a time? Subscribe to the free Appetito newsletter for the latest in food, travel, recipes, and Italian culture stories.

Honoring Local Traditions

Intimate elegance with handcrafted furnishings celebrating Umbria’s heritage. Photo Courtesy Vespasia

Sustainability extends well beyond the plate. Guided by the Vespasia Manifesto, every aspect of the restaurant reflects a philosophy rooted in environmental stewardship, cultural preservation, and community resilience. Produce is harvested from the Bianconi family's Vallaccone farm and neighboring producers within Monti Sibillini National Park, while meats are sourced exclusively from local farms committed to animal welfare. This farm-to-table approach minimizes environmental impact while supporting the local economy and preserving Norcia's rich agricultural traditions.

Vespasia’s deep connection to the local community is woven throughout the entire dining experience. Photographs of regional farmers and artisans line the walls, honoring the individuals whose dedication and craftsmanship bring each ingredient to the table, while the attentive service team shares the inspiration and stories behind every course.

Vespasia’s design blends intimate elegance with furnishings handcrafted by local artisans that celebrate Umbria’s heritage and craftsmanship. The Black Fireplace Room offers an inviting atmosphere, featuring a striking black fireplace, wooden cabinets displaying wines and spirits, elegant chandeliers, and a unique opening overlooking the kitchen where guests can watch the chefs at work.

As the restaurant’s main dining space, the room opens onto the charming internal garden through large wooden windows, creating a seamless connection with nature. Circular tables, leather seating, and contemporary artwork complete the warm, sophisticated setting. During warmer months, guests can dine among the garden’s herbs and vegetables that inspire Vespasia’s seasonal cuisine.

Discovering Norcia

Vespasia's backyard garden. Photo Courtesy Vespasia

Walking through Norcia with co-owner Federico Bianconi reveals a town defined by resilience. Following the devastating 2016 earthquakes, historic landmarks such as the Basilica di San Benedetto and Piazza San Benedetto continue to symbolize the community's determination to preserve its cultural identity. Food remains central to that recovery, serving as both an economic lifeline and a celebration of local heritage.

Ultimately, what sets Vespasia apart is its authenticity. Luxury here is measured not by extravagance, but by a genuine connection to the land, its producers, and the traditions that continue to shape Umbria's culinary identity.

For travelers seeking one of Italy's most meaningful dining experiences, Vespasia offers far more than a Michelin-starred meal. It is a celebration of craftsmanship, sustainability, and regional heritage—one that perfectly reflects the philosophy embraced by Italy Charme, whose thoughtfully curated journeys invite travelers to discover Italy through authentic experiences that honor its landscapes, traditions, and local communities.

Planning your next trip to Italy? Explore a few of Appetito's travel stories.

Appetito Travels: A Three-Day Trip to the Italian Riviera

Appetito Travels: Three Days in Toronto, Canada

Some Travel Tips for Your Upcoming Trip to Italy