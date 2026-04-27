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Join Rossella Rago for a Culinary Tour of Puglia and Matera

The incomparable Italian food personality Rossella Rago outlined her upcoming culinary tour to Puglia and Matera.

9:00 AM EDT on April 27, 2026

Rossella Rago in her ancestral region of Puglia.

Rossella Rago in her ancestral region of Puglia.

Puglia has never been just a destination for me. It is home. Every summer since I was seven, my parents would send me and my brother to our family’s village of Mola di Bari with our Nonna Romana. Those summers were simple, a little wild, and deeply formative. Days by the sea; long, unhurried meals, and a way of life centered around food, family, and being present. That feeling never left me.

This culinary tour is my way of sharing it.

For eight sun-soaked days, we will move through the region of Puglia and into the provincial capital of Basilicata, Matera, not as tourists, but as guests of a culture that knows how to live well. We will cook, eat, wander, and settle into a slower rhythm where meals matter and time expands.

The coastline of Puglia.
The coastline of Puglia.

In Bari Vecchia, you will sit with pasta-making nonne, learning to shape orecchiette by hand, just as it has been done for generations. In the countryside, we will spend time at a traditional masseria, tasting olive oil where it is produced and cooking with ingredients that reflect the land. We will wander through Ostuni, Alberobello, and Locorotondo, where whitewashed streets and quiet corners invite you to slow down and take it all in.

Rossella Rago with some nonne of Vecchia Bari in Puglia.
Rossella Rago with some nonne of Vecchia Bari in Puglia.

In Matera, the landscape shifts into something ancient and unforgettable. You will stay in beautifully restored cave dwellings, where history and comfort meet, and spend your evenings over aperitifs and dinners that linger late into the night. Along the Adriatic, we will experience the coastline from the water on a private boat day, followed by seaside meals that capture the essence of Southern Italy.

The restored cave dwellings of Matera.
The restored cave dwellings of Matera.

Everything is thoughtfully arranged so you can be fully present. Seven nights in luxury heritage accommodations, private transportation throughout, daily breakfast and curated local meals, hands-on culinary experiences, and a cooking class with me are all included. Every detail is designed to feel seamless, intimate, and deeply connected to the place.

I will be there every step of the way, sharing the traditions, flavors, and stories that shaped me.

This is not just a trip. It is a way of experiencing Italy that stays with you. Once you experience Puglia like this, you don’t just visit, you fall in love.

Sign up for the tour here:
https://www.siculatoursandtravel.com/puglia-with-rossella

Follow Rossella on Instagram.

Rossella Rago

Rossella Rago is an Italian-American award-winning cookbook author and entrepreneur.

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