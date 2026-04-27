Join Rossella Rago for a Culinary Tour of Puglia and Matera

Puglia has never been just a destination for me. It is home. Every summer since I was seven, my parents would send me and my brother to our family’s village of Mola di Bari with our Nonna Romana . Those summers were simple, a little wild, and deeply formative. Days by the sea; long, unhurried meals, and a way of life centered around food, family, and being present. That feeling never left me.



This culinary tour is my way of sharing it.



For eight sun-soaked days, we will move through the region of Puglia and into the provincial capital of Basilicata, Matera, not as tourists, but as guests of a culture that knows how to live well. We will cook, eat, wander, and settle into a slower rhythm where meals matter and time expands.

The coastline of Puglia.

In Bari Vecchia, you will sit with pasta-making nonne, learning to shape orecchiette by hand, just as it has been done for generations. In the countryside, we will spend time at a traditional masseria, tasting olive oil where it is produced and cooking with ingredients that reflect the land. We will wander through Ostuni, Alberobello, and Locorotondo, where whitewashed streets and quiet corners invite you to slow down and take it all in.

Rossella Rago with some nonne of Vecchia Bari in Puglia.

In Matera, the landscape shifts into something ancient and unforgettable. You will stay in beautifully restored cave dwellings, where history and comfort meet, and spend your evenings over aperitifs and dinners that linger late into the night. Along the Adriatic, we will experience the coastline from the water on a private boat day, followed by seaside meals that capture the essence of Southern Italy.

The restored cave dwellings of Matera.