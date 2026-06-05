Where Stories, Dance, and the Fragrance of Tiella Meet

Some of my favorite childhood memories began in my nonna’s kitchen, the fragrance of tiella slowly filling the house while music, dance and storytelling filled my soul. Tiella is a Calabrian dish that uses fresh vegetables and herbs straight from the garden into the oven to make a simple dinner feel special. There are many variations of this dish but whatever we had in the garden went into the oven. I loved picking from the garden with my grandfather. He would clap while I danced and twirled between his zucchini and tomatoe vines.

Those moments stayed with me long after my grandparents passed and their garden was no longer, inspiring me to write Alessia Discovers a Ladybug, a children’s book that celebrates traditions, Italian heritage, kindness, and community. This is a second book in the series with the first one being Alessia Discovers a Spiderweb.

Alessia (which I named after my grandparents last name Alessio) is a spirited little girl who loves to dance, play, and tend to her garden, especially when she can imagine music in her feet. One sunny day, she meets a special ladybug named Nella, who teaches her an important lesson: luck isn’t something you wait for, it’s something you create. Together, they discover how creativity, teamwork, and even a little tarantella dancing can transform not only a garden, but the people around them as well.

As an author, I wanted the story to feel interactive and rooted in culture. Throughout the book, children are introduced to Italian vocabulary words woven naturally into the story, along with traditional tarantella dance steps from a specific dance called Tammurriata. There are activities, and my Nonna’s recipe for Tiella at the end of the book to encourage learning beyond the page. I wanted to include this recipe because food has always been one of the most meaningful ways my family shared love, tradition, and connection. While we waited for something to bake in the oven, we would listen to music and dance. Their house wasn’t just a place to visit, it was a classroom where I could explore my culture, understand who I am and make memories that became life lessons.

My hope is that Alessia Discovers a Ladybug encourages families to read, cook, and dance together. Discover that kindness and creativity can create a community whereever you are. The book is available on Amazon and through my website www.AnnaHarsh.com