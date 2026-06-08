Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Features

Caffé Leccese is Italy’s Most Underrated Espresso Drink

Caffé leccese, made with a homemade "almond milk" and espresso, may be your next iced latte infatuation this summer.

9:00 AM EDT on June 8, 2026

A Caffé leccese at Bread and Salt Bakery in Jersey City, NJ.

A Caffé leccese at Bread and Salt Bakery in Jersey City, NJ.

The only place I’d want to have my first Caffé leccese outside of Lecce (Puglia) is Bread and Salt Bakery in Jersey City. I’ve gone back multiple times for their version, made with homemade almond crema whirled perfectly into a shot of espresso over ice chips.

I lived in Lecce for nearly three months in college and never discovered it there! So, when I found it in Jersey, I was over-the-moon excited. And it has become one of my favorite espresso beverages, so much so that I served it as a specialità during my first Ciao Caffé pop-up. It was definitely a hit, and I loved the curiosity it evoked. I think it deserves some more attention.

A Caffé leccese in progress.
A Caffé leccese in progress.

While Caffè Leccese is a slight investment to curate at home, I do recommend it! When learning to make it, I initially thought the almond paste got stirred directly into the hot espresso (which is yummy, too). Instead, you’re supposed to blend the paste with water to create “almond milk,” of which 2 oz. are poured over ice and then combined with 2 oz. of espresso before being stirred. I recommend making the almond milk slightly more viscous, closer to half-and-half consistency.

As for the almond paste, I’ve tried both Caffe Sicilia and Mandorla d'Avola from Guistamo.com. Each product is made with Sicilian almonds, sugar, and water. They’re both great.

I typically make caffé leccese with espresso, but recently used my Bialetti Moka, which makes a strong coffee. And it’s one of the oldest ways to brew. If you do use your own, it’s recommended to use medium-ground coffee for better water permeability. I’m still figuring out how these things work, and I used a finer-ground this time…Oops, but it was still pretty good!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Why Refusing a Drink Looks Suspicious in Italian Culture

In Italian proverbial culture, refusing a shared glass may look less like moderation than a sign of reluctance.

June 8, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Early June Favorites

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

June 7, 2026
News

Vespa World Days 2026 Tour Offers a New Way to Explore Rome

Small group rides will take participants through historic landmarks, local neighborhoods and some of the city's best panoramic views.

June 5, 2026
Features

Where Stories, Dance, and the Fragrance of Tiella Meet

Author, dancer, and podcast host Anna Harsh shares the details of her children's book the explores dance, food and community.

June 5, 2026
Features

Chef POV: Where I Shop for Ingredients, and You Can, too!

In the inaugural edition of CHEF POV, Paola Marocchi shares her favorite places to find essential Italian ingredients in NYC and online.

June 5, 2026
News

Piccolo MORINI Brings Pasta and Martinis to SOHO in NYC

An old New York favorite gets a new address, a new look and plenty of reasons to stay for another round.

June 4, 2026
See all posts