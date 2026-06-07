Sunday Shop: Early June Favorites

June is here and I could not be more thrilled to welcome the first month of summer. While the season doesn’t officially start until the 21st, I am leaning into warm-weather trends and essentials now and will share a few of my early summer favorites below.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse

Over the years, I’ve tried a number of self tanners. I wouldn’t go so far as to consider myself a self-tan expert BUT I’ve been around the block having tried various formulas and brands. That said, nothing has worked quite as well as Dolce Glow’s Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse. Made with Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil and Squalane, this buildable, fast-trying option offers a glow that looks natural. It can be applied with a mitt and is fairly forgiving for those who may be a little less skilled at application.

The Fiona Dress

Hill House Home’s The Fiona Dress offers the white dress look with a denim-esque flair. Made with a washed twill fabric, it’s structured and extremely flattering in an A-line shape. Providing a nod to the corset-trend, the bodice is accompanied by a D-ring belt that adds extra cinching to the look. I will be wearing it on repeat this summer.

Daksie Light Natural Raffia Kitten Heel Thong Sandals

Kitten heel thong sandals are everywhere right now and this pair by Dolce Vita adds the perfect beachy touch to any wardrobe. I am obsessed—I’ve yet to style the pair I received from Lulus but I am sure this shoe is going to be a staple for me this season. The details are everything.

Dylan Gauze Sarong

Carve Designs’ Dylan Gauze Sarong in Indigo Floral has been a must-have for me in the last few weeks. Made with organic cotton, I’ve found uses for it not just in the sense of wearing a sarong but also around my home (I’ve used it both as a table cloth and to lay on for New York City patio tanning). It’s a multi-purpose delight and it’s super easy to toss in your bag and take on the go. It’s also easy to care for, it’s machine washable.

Quick Dry Nail Polish

I’ve been taking a break from having my nails done after a string of gel appointments leading up to my engagement in December. But I’m at the point now where I am wanting to add a little glamor back into my nail care routine. I have been using Olive & June’s Quick Dry Nail Polish for a shorter term manicure here and there. It’s easy to apply and remove and it lasts well—I’ve gone multiple days without chipping.

The Seaside Edit

I also want to take a second to share my latest drop with RPZL—The Seaside Edit—which launched officially today.

Curated with long beach days, golden hour dinners and leisurely coastal adventures in mind, the collection offers what I think are perfect summer touches for any hairstyle. The collab includes The Essex Lace Headscarf (a nod to my Connecticut shoreline upbringing), The Beach Club Clip (set of three), Morgan Seaside Clips (set of three) and the Coastal Hair Comb set (includes two)

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