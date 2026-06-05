Vespa World Days 2026 Tour Offers a New Way to Explore Rome

Join Scooteroma for a special self-drive Vespa tour through Rome created exclusively for World Vespa Days participants.

Unlike their standard tours, this experience allows guests to ride their own Vespa while following local guides to some of Rome’s most iconic sites and atmospheric neighborhoods — including the Colosseum, the Baths of Caracalla, Testaccio, the Pyramid, and the panoramic views from the Gianicolo Hill.

Scooteroma's special Vespa World Days 2026 tour offers participants the chance to explore Rome on their own scooters.

Because of the high demand for scooter rentals during Vespa World Days, these self drive tours are available only to guests who already have access to their own Vespa. Scooteroma will continue to offer its regular passenger tours to other visitors throughout the event.

To book, guests should contact Giovanni through Scooteroma's booking form and mention “Vespa World Days” when inquiring.