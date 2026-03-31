Rome by Vespa: Inside Scooteroma’s Private Tours

Founded in 2007, Scooteroma put Roman Vespa tours on the map. Each tour is fully private and customizable, guiding guests through Rome’s ancient streets in style. Not only do you get to partake in this Roman rite of passage, but you also get a lively history lesson and a taste of modern life in the Eternal City.

Giovanni Nerone, owner of Scooteroma.

Giovanni Nerone is the main man behind the wheel. Preferring to stay out of the spotlight, Nerone has managed Scooteroma’s operations since its early days and now leads the company. Born and raised in Fiuggi, a small resort town just outside of Rome, Nerone built his career as a top concierge in some of Rome’s five-star hotels. But over time, his love for sharing Italy with others pulled him toward something more personal, eventually leading him to take full ownership of Scooteroma last year.

Scooteroma offers experiences suited not only for Rome first-timers, but also for those who think they have already seen it all. Even I, having studied ancient history and spent several years living in Rome, found myself discovering new wonders as my tour guide, Marco, effortlessly whisked me across the city. From admiring the street art in San Giovanni to learning about Mussolini’s impact on the neighborhood of Garbatella, I had a completely different understanding of my city by the end of the tour. They call Rome a lasagna for a reason - layered, complex and never quite what it seems. There’s always another story, just below the surface, waiting to be told.

Riding through Rome offers a closer look at the city’s rhythm and daily life.

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When it comes to the tours, Scooteroma offers a range of customizable experiences suited to all interests. If you're in Rome for the food, you’re not alone. Their food tour highlights some of the city’s best bites, from decadent pastries to local cafes and drool-worthy charcuterie boards. More of a movie buff? There is a cinema tour for that. And if you’re trying to impress a date, the Twilight Tour might do the trick. Personally, Nerone loves the Double Street Art Tour best as it “gives you the chance to get off the beaten tracks and mingle with locals," while the Countryside Tour is a hard one to beat for new routes and varied stops.

Scooteroma’s street art tour explores the San Giovanni neighborhood.

Nerone credits a huge part of the company’s success to Scooteroma’s tour guides, or vespisti. When asked how he chose his team, Nerone responded that “it was more than simply having experience or speaking multiple languages” (the tours can be done in five different languages), but also “the way in which the guides could interact with the guests.” The tours, he explains, are private for a reason - they allow for more curated experiences around the city while ensuring that clients are personally cared for and looked after.

The Scooteroma team, known as vespisti, brings local knowledge and personality to every tour.

What sets Scooteroma apart is that the tour guides not only help orient you around Rome during the Vespa ride, but even after it’s ended. If you want a restaurant recommendation in your neighborhood or need help figuring out how to buy tickets for the Colosseum, you can reach out to your guide. They don’t want you to just have a good tour, they want you to have a good experience of Rome.

Tours stretch beyond central Rome, offering quieter views near Circo Massimo and surrounding green spaces.

I walked away feeling less like I’d done a tour, and more like I’d spent the morning hanging out with a friend who just happened to know Rome inside out. The next time you’re in Rome, or even if you’re already there, hop on the back of a Vespa and let Scooteroma show you a new side to the Eternal City.