Appetito Travels: Three Days in Toronto, Canada

Toronto may not be the capital of Canada, but it’s most definitely the country’s largest city. This bustling metropolis challenges the image most have of this northern nation. While it’s true that Canada boasts a seemingly endless amount of forests, mountains, lakes, and open plains, Toronto is a sprawling city of concrete, glass, and steel. Its status as the economic engine of the country means one can find a vast selection of products and brands from all corners of the world.

Like many living in the Greater Toronto Area, I wasn’t born here, but I’ve called it home since my early childhood years. It happens to be home to Canada’s largest Italian community, which helped my family quickly integrate and feel welcome. With the aging population of the city’s earliest Italian immigrants and a lack of space, Toronto’s Little Italy is less concentrated in the downtown core than it once was. But the impact of Italian culture is still strongly felt in the city’s culinary scene.

If you love Italian food and have never been to Canada, I highly recommend making Toronto your first stop. With two airports, getting here has never been easier. One can also choose to drive, but with few parking options and intense gridlock, it’s best to leave the car parked after arriving. To explore the city, visitors can use local transportation like the subway and streetcars. In a pinch, consider using a taxi or rideshare, since both options spare one the search for parking. With all the logistics out of the way, read on and enjoy this travel guide on how to spend three days in Toronto!

Day 1: Exploring Yorkville and its Italian Culinary Heavyweights

After settling into your hotel, head to David Rocco Bar Aperitivo for a casual and satiating lunch. Bearing the name of the city’s famed celebrity chef, David Rocco, this aperitivo bar is the first of its kind in Toronto. Visitors can order from a selection of schiacciatas, accompanied by a glass of wine or cocktails. Consisting of beef carpaccio with a rapini and pecorino crema, meat lovers may want to give the “Napoli” a try. Vegetarians can opt for the “Roma,” with grilled zucchini, roasted peppers, and stracciatella.

David Rocco Bar Aperitivo in Toronto's Yorkville neighborhood.

Following lunch, explore the posh Yorkville neighborhood. For those with a penchant for luxury, a stroll down Bloor Street is a great way to browse the city’s finest boutiques. Whether it’s clothes, jewelry, shoes, or even housewares, it can all be found on this prestigious block. Meanwhile, history buffs will be in for a treat. This area is home to several museums, including the famed Royal Ontario Museum (the “ROM”).

By now, an afternoon pick-me-up is in order and thankfully, Il Gran Caffé at Eataly Yorkville is located in the heart of the area. The first of the city’s three (soon to be four) locations, this is the perfect spot to sip on a selection of exquisite coffees, along with a sweet treat like tiramisu or babà al limoncello. My recommendation is their acero latte, a quirky nod to Canada’s coveted maple syrup. Though not an Italian ingredient, the talented baristas of Eataly have found a way to reimagine this beloved beverage with a Canadian twist.

The pastry counter at Eataly Toronto. Photo by Justin Patulli.

Next, either pick up where you left off before stopping for an afternoon merenda at Eataly or perhaps move on to get pampered at one of the area’s elegant spas. Whether it’s a massage at the Stillwater Spa at the Park Hyatt Toronto or a swim at the Four Seasons Toronto’s pool, relaxation is only a stone’s throw away. If hitting the gym is what helps you unwind, most hotels in the area offer fully equipped fitness centers.

For dinner, the choice is clear: Ristorante Sotto Sotto. Since 1993, it’s been the go-to spot for the city’s visiting VIPs. Founder Marisa Rocca, a native Roman, has put plenty of passion into making this a landmark in Toronto’s Italian food scene. It offers a wide array of antipasti, like beef carpaccio with Norcia black truffle and polpo alla puttanesca. Equally plentiful are their pasta options, with everyone’s favorite Roman classics like carbonara, cacio e pepe, and amatriciana. This is also true of their second courses, with abbacchio alla scottadito also making an appearance on the menu. For dessert, their “Sottos Legendary Tiramisu” is an absolute must-taste. Available in classic and strawberry versions, both are winning choices, but the fruity nature of the latter offers the perfect refreshment after an abundant meal.

Day 2: Sightseeing in the City’s Southern Core

Hop on the subway or streetcar and head toward Union Station to kick off a day of exploring the southern core of downtown. Directly in Union Station is Biscotteria Forno, a small bakery serving traditional Italian pastries, sandwiches, and other leavened goodies. Grab drip coffee and a takeaway box of treats. Whether it’s a slice of crostata, amaretti cookies, lobster tails, or focaccia barese, this is much needed fuel for sightseeing.

Heading westward is the famed CN Tower, along with Ripley’s Aquarium. Both deserve a visit, but the former is arguably one of Canada’s most iconic landmarks. If you’re brave, consider getting suited up and harnessed to give the EdgeWalk a try. Alternatively, visit the Hockey Hall of Fame, home of the Stanley Cup and a collection of NHL memorabilia.

Neapolitan pizza and more at Pizzeria Libretto. Photo courtesy of Pizzeria Libretto.

Following a busy morning of touring some of the city’s sights, it’s time for a pizza lunch. Just a short walk north of Union Station is the University Street location of Pizzeria Libretto. A local chain, they offer both Neapolitan and New York-style pizzas, with the former using a sourdough base that’s fermented for 72 hours. They also offer a gluten-free crust and vegan fior di latte cheese substitute, making it inclusive for most diets. From classics like margherita and diavola, to their lemon ricotta, they’ve got a selection of mouthwatering options. They also offer antipasti and pasta dishes. And while their menu offers several desserts, consider a leisurely stroll toward Mizzica Gelateria & Cafe on Queen Street. Its founders both originate from Italy and take pride in sourcing their ingredients from their homeland. Whether it's pistachio, hazelnut, tiramisu, or grapefruit flavor, you can’t go wrong. They also offer a selection of Italian pastries and coffees, making this the perfect way to cap off a filling lunch.

Mizzica Gelateria & Cafe brings a taste of authentic gelato to Toronto.

Photo provided by Mizzica Gelateria & Cafe.

Only a few blocks away is the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO). Considered one of North America’s best art galleries, it boasts a collection of more than 90,000 works of art! Those who love shopping can trek a bit further for some retail therapy at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre (or simply the Eaton Centre, as locals call it). This 1.7 million square foot mall features over 230 stores and restaurants.

Those who prefer the outdoors might consider using the city’s bike share program to explore the downtown core. I’d suggest cycling south to the Waterfront to take in the beauty of the lakeshore. Keep in mind that this option depends on the cooperation of Mother Nature. While Toronto enjoys a more temperate climate than other Canadian cities, our winters can still be harshly cold and windy, with a mix of rain and snow. Outdoorsy folks visiting during the winter months should consider a skate at one of the city’s outdoor rinks, like Nathan Phillips Square. No need to pack skates—visitors can rent them for a nominal fee.

This is a city with five professional sports teams, which means at any given point during the year, there’s bound to be a hockey, basketball, football, baseball, or soccer game to catch. There’s also plenty of theater productions, which means you may want to consider an early dinner time. Conveniently situated near the theater district and the city’s main sports venues is TOCA, an elegant restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton hotel. This Forbes 4-star restaurant offers a delicious Italian menu with the fine quality we all expect of this respected brand. Whether it’s mushroom risotto, “capresi ravioli,” tagliata di manzo, or swordfish, there’s something for every palate. Dessert is equally exquisite, with torta caprese and buttermilk panna cotta among the options. This swanky spot offers the perfect ambience to kick off an entertainment-filled evening.

The Cheese Cave at TOCA adds an element of elegant ambiance. Photo provided by Ritz-Carlton Toronto.

Day 3: Historical Ambience and Wandering St. Lawrence Market

It’s almost time to bid farewell to the city! For one’s final morning, I suggest a visit to the Distillery District. This pedestrian-only neighborhood consists of industrial Victorian buildings and is home to many hip cafés, bars, restaurants, galleries, and shops. And as its name suggests, it houses a number of breweries and distilleries. It’s also known for its annual Christmas Market, which has become a magnet with both locals and tourists alike! For a bit of Italian flair, be sure to drop into Gentil Uomo, a shop selling Made in Italy menswear, fragrances, and grooming products.

Travel westward to St. Lawrence Market, a covered market that many consider a culinary cornerstone of the city. Its vendors sell everything from farm fresh produce to meats and cheeses to kitchen gadgets and clothing. For Italian food lovers, a stop at Uno Mustachio is mandatory! The only challenge here is deciding which of its many sandwiches to eat. There are plentiful options for carnivores and vegetarians alike. For an authentic Italian-Canadian experience, pair any of their menu items with a bottle of Brio, the beloved chinotto-flavored soda.

A hearty sandwich from Uno Mustachio outside of St. Lawrence Market. Photo provided by Uno Mustachio.

Where to Stay in Toronto

Toronto offers plenty of accommodation options and deciding where to stay depends on your interests and budget. For five-star pampering in the heart of Yorkville, consider staying at either the Four Seasons or Park Hyatt. Both offer comfort and elegance just steps from the city’s finest restaurants and shops. If neither aligns with your budget, there are many short-term rentals in the area that can be booked on platforms like Airbnb.

Visitors looking to be near the city’s entertainment scene have plenty of options. Le Germain is a Quebec-based boutique hotel chain with two hotels in Toronto: Mercer and Maple Leaf Square. They offer impeccable service and a modern-industrial vibe. The Mercer location is in the theater district, making it perfect for those looking to catch a show. Meanwhile, the Maple Leaf Square location is opposite the arena where Toronto’s NHL and NBA teams play. It’s also a major concert venue year round. Both are conveniently close to the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, and Union Station.