Keeping Poggioreale Alive: Cav. Peter Maniscalco OAM and the Rebirth of a Sicilian Ghost Town

On the night of January 14, 1968, a devastating earthquake struck Sicily's Belìce Valley, forever changing western parts of the island. Entire towns were destroyed and thousands were displaced. In an instant, centuries of history were left in ruins.

Among them was Poggioreale, a farming community in the province of Trapani where family and agriculture were an integral part of daily life. Rather than rebuilding, the government facilitated the construction of a new town down the hill, leaving the original village abandoned. For nearly six decades, Poggioreale Antica remained untouched, becoming one of Italy's best-preserved ghost towns.

This June, that changed.

During the iART Festival, portions of the historic village reopened to the public for the first time since the 1968 earthquake. The safety and restoration work was funded through Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The reopening, supported by Poggioreale Mayor Carmelo Palermo and the municipality, allowed visitors to once again walk along Corso Umberto I into Piazza Elimo, the historic heart of the town.

Residents gather outside a church in Poggioreale before the 1968 Belìce earthquake changed the town forever.

Among the special guests was Cav. Peter Maniscalco OAM, whose connection to Poggioreale has never faded despite living in Australia. Born in Poggioreale, Maniscalco emigrated to Australia as a child.

"For over 65 years, Poggioreale has never left my heart," he said. "The memories of growing up in the streets and the Piazza, the friendships, the traditions, and my devotion to San Antonio have kept my connection to my hometown. Even though I have lived far away, Poggioreale has always been part of who I am."

That lifelong commitment has been reflected in decades of service to the Italian-Australian community. Maniscalco spent 28 years as president of Sydney's S. Antonio da Padova Protettore di Poggioreale Association after first joining the organization in 1985. He helped establish the S. Antonio Nursing Home in Ryde to care for the elderly, including Italians and people from over 18 different countries.

He also served in numerous leadership roles with Rotary and has worked to preserve the traditions and heritage of Poggioreale in Australia. His service has earned him some of Australia's and Italy's highest honors, including the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2020, appointment as Cavaliere dell'Ordine della Stella d'Italia (Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy), one of Italy's highest civilian honors recognizing individuals who strengthen the nation's cultural ties abroad, and designation as an Honorary Citizen of Poggioreale in 2017. Today, he also serves as ANIOC's representative in Sydney.

Yet none of those honors compared with returning to the streets where he spent his childhood. "To be present at the opening and walk down the main street and through the Piazza brought back many memories of my childhood, when I used to walk and play in those same streets," said Maniscalco.

Peter Maniscalco (third from left) joins members of the Poggioreale community, including Mayor Carmelo Palermo (secondfrom right), during the reopening celebrations of Poggioreale Antica. Also pictured: Peppe Lombardo, Franco Indovino, Filippa Indovino, Paul Signorelli and Lina Maiorana.

"It was especially meaningful to participate in the Mass held in the Piazza and, for the first time in 58 years, to see San Antonio there once again," he told Appetito.

For Poggiorealesi living around the world, devotion to San Antonio has been one of the strongest links to the town they left behind. Feast celebrations continued in Australia and many other countries, even while the church and piazza where those traditions began remained inaccessible. Returning the saint to the square represented a return of a tradition that had survived an earthquake and emigration.

The reopening, however, is only beginning. There are still many buildings that need to be secured to avoid accidents, and they hope to welcome visitors by early fall of this year.

Maniscalco's connection has inspired projects far beyond Sicily. His Sapori Antichi olive oil project was born from a desire to preserve the traditions of his hometown. He is able to bring a taste of Poggioreale to others while keeping the olive oil tradition alive.

Maniscalco created Sapori Antichi olive oil to preserve and share the traditions and agricultural heritage of his hometown, Poggioreale.

Today, he hopes descendants of Poggiorealesi will make the same journey he did. He encourages them to visit the town where their parents and grandparents lived - walk through the streets, see the churches and experience the warmth of the community. In both Australia and the United States, thousands of descendants still remain connected to the small town. Poggioreale in America's members get together every few years for a reunion to keep the history and stories alive.

For Cav. Peter Maniscalco OAM, the reopening of Poggioreale Antica was the chance to walk through the streets that shaped his childhood and to see future generations experience the town that has remained in his heart for more than 65 years.