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Sicilian Summer Salsa Topper for Ferragosto and Grilling

One colorful bowl can transform everything from grilled fish to crusty bread.

11:00 AM EDT on August 4, 2026

Close-up of Sicilian salsa featuring tomatoes, olives, capers, herbs, and pickled cherry peppers.

Every bite is bright with tomatoes, herbs, olives, and a tangy olive oil vinaigrette.

My Sicilian Summer Salsa celebrates the gorgeous tomatoes growing in our garden and filling the markets and farm stands this August. I wanted something that could be used to top grilled fish, seafood and vegetables for all the great BBQ parties and for the upcoming Ferragosto celebration on August 15th.

This recipe would be a terrific sandwich and crostini topper for your seaside or mountain Ferragosto celebration. There’s no dairy in the salsa and it features some Sicilian favorites like capers, jarred hot cherry peppers and fresh herbs, all tossed in a glistening olive oil and red wine vinaigrette. Make a big batch and bring it along to add a bright, tangy touch to your next gathering with family and friends.

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Sicilian Summer Salsa Topper
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Sicilian Summer Salsa Topper

Recipe by Michele Sessa
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2-3 2-3 tomatoes on the vine, chopped

  • 2 2 hot jarred cherry peppers or pepperoncino, chopped

  • ½ small ½ onion or shallot, chopped

  • 1 cup 1 mixed olives, cut in half or choppped

  • 2 tbsp. 2 drained capers

  • 1 tsp. 1 oregano

  • ¼ tsp. ¼ red pepper flakes

  • 2 tbsp. 2 chopped parsley

  • 2 tbsp. 2 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 tbsp. 1 red wine vinegar

  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  • Mix everything together and let set for a few minutes so the flavors infuse.
  • Use this fresh room temperature salsa to top baked fish, grilled fish or as a salsa with chips for an upgraded game day treat.

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