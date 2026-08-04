Sicilian Summer Salsa Topper for Ferragosto and Grilling

My Sicilian Summer Salsa celebrates the gorgeous tomatoes growing in our garden and filling the markets and farm stands this August. I wanted something that could be used to top grilled fish, seafood and vegetables for all the great BBQ parties and for the upcoming Ferragosto celebration on August 15th.
This recipe would be a terrific sandwich and crostini topper for your seaside or mountain Ferragosto celebration. There’s no dairy in the salsa and it features some Sicilian favorites like capers, jarred hot cherry peppers and fresh herbs, all tossed in a glistening olive oil and red wine vinaigrette. Make a big batch and bring it along to add a bright, tangy touch to your next gathering with family and friends.
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