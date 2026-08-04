Sicilian Summer Salsa Topper for Ferragosto and Grilling

My Sicilian Summer Salsa celebrates the gorgeous tomatoes growing in our garden and filling the markets and farm stands this August. I wanted something that could be used to top grilled fish, seafood and vegetables for all the great BBQ parties and for the upcoming Ferragosto celebration on August 15th.

This recipe would be a terrific sandwich and crostini topper for your seaside or mountain Ferragosto celebration. There’s no dairy in the salsa and it features some Sicilian favorites like capers, jarred hot cherry peppers and fresh herbs, all tossed in a glistening olive oil and red wine vinaigrette. Make a big batch and bring it along to add a bright, tangy touch to your next gathering with family and friends.

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Pin Print Sicilian Summer Salsa Topper Recipe by Michele Sessa







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 2 servings Prep time 15 minutes Ingredients 2-3 2-3 tomatoes on the vine, chopped

2 2 hot jarred cherry peppers or pepperoncino, chopped

½ small ½ onion or shallot, chopped

1 cup 1 mixed olives, cut in half or choppped

2 tbsp. 2 drained capers

1 tsp. 1 oregano

¼ tsp. ¼ red pepper flakes

2 tbsp. 2 chopped parsley

2 tbsp. 2 extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. 1 red wine vinegar

salt and pepper to taste Directions Mix everything together and let set for a few minutes so the flavors infuse.

Use this fresh room temperature salsa to top baked fish, grilled fish or as a salsa with chips for an upgraded game day treat. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook

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