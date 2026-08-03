Luca’s at Hotel La Gemma: Michelin-Starred Dining in Florence

Florence has a way of captivating every sense. Beyond its Renaissance masterpieces, winding cobblestone streets, and lively piazzas lies another art form the city has perfected: its cuisine. Tucked inside Hotel La Gemma, a refined boutique hotel just steps from Piazza della Repubblica, travelers will find Luca's, the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant.

Led by internationally acclaimed Chef Paolo Airaudo, Luca's offers more than an exceptional meal. It highlights Italy's finest seasonal ingredients through a contemporary lens, pairing inventive cuisine with warm hospitality in an intimate setting that reflects the city's timeless character.

Rather than simply serving a tasting menu, Luca's invites diners to experience Florence through its ingredients. Each course draws from Italy's culinary traditions while incorporating modern techniques, offering a perspective on the destination that extends well beyond its celebrated landmarks.

A Dining Room Inspired by Florence’s Artistic Heritage

The elegant dining room at Luca's. Photo Courtesy of Luca's Restaurant

The restaurant's sophisticated interiors echo the refined design of Hotel La Gemma. Soft lighting, rich textures, and thoughtfully curated artwork create a space that feels intimate and contemporary while offering subtle nods to Florence's artistic heritage.

Instead of relying on lavish décor, the dining room embraces understated elegance, allowing the cuisine to remain the evening's focal point. The result is an atmosphere that encourages guests to settle in, slow down, and savor each course.

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A Michelin-Starred Experience Built on Hospitality

Chef Vittorio De Palma leads the kitchen at Luca's inside Hotel La Gemma. Photo courtesy of Luca's Restaurant

While many Michelin-starred restaurants are known for their formal atmosphere, Luca's offers a refreshingly warm and inviting experience from the moment guests arrive. The attentive team welcomes every diner with genuine hospitality, creating an ambiance that feels relaxed and personal while delivering the impeccable level of service expected from a Michelin-starred restaurant.

That welcoming philosophy reflects the vision of Chef Paulo Airaudo, who believes that "fine dining should evolve, surprise, and bring joy." It is a philosophy that extends far beyond the kitchen. The knowledgeable service team thoughtfully introduces each course, sharing the inspiration behind every dish while allowing guests to savor the experience at an unhurried pace.

Internationally acclaimed Argentine-Italian chef Paolo Airaudo. Photo Courtesy of Luca's Restaurant

Leading the kitchen is Resident Chef Vittorio De Palma, whose remarkable rise has made him one of Italy's most promising young chefs. At just 26 years old, De Palma was personally selected by Airaudo to lead Luca's following the restaurant's first Michelin star in 2025. After honing his craft at acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants in San Sebastián and Hong Kong, he now brings an internationally inspired perspective to Florence, combining technical precision with a deep respect for exceptional ingredients.

More than simply a Michelin-starred dinner, dining at Luca's is an immersive culinary journey built on connection, storytelling, and discovery. Every course reflects the restaurant's commitment to innovation, hospitality, and craftsmanship, creating an experience that lingers long after the final bite.

Chef Paolo Airaudo’s Culinary Philosophy

Delicate Bluefin Tuna Belly. Photo Courtesy of Luca's Restaurant

Chef Paolo Airaudo’s tasting menu celebrates the beauty of Italian ingredients through precision and creativity. His approach honors the traditions of Italian cuisine while embracing modern techniques, allowing each ingredient to shine.

Each plate reflects a commitment to seasonality and sustainability, showcasing ingredients at their peak while highlighting the rich culinary identity of Tuscany and beyond.

Guests can choose between four- and six-course tasting menus, with additional specialty dishes available to further enhance the experience. From the first course onward, each creation demonstrates remarkable attention to detail.

The evening begins with a warm semi-whole wheat loaf accompanied by Laudemio Frescobaldi extra virgin olive oil—a simple yet elegant introduction that highlights how extraordinary dining often begins with the finest ingredients treated with care.

Among the evening's standout creations is the Raw Trout, paired with white turnip, Piennolo tomato water, and ume kosho. Bright, delicate, and beautifully balanced, the dish layers freshness, vibrant acidity, and subtle umami, setting the tone for the courses that follow.

Veal, white onion and cardoncelli mushrooms. Photo Courtesy of Luca's Restaurant

Another highlight is the stuffed bottony pasta, filled with creamy potato and Taleggio cheese and complemented by vin jaune and razor clams. Rich yet elegantly restrained, the dish seamlessly combines earthy, creamy, and briny flavors, demonstrating Chef Paulo Airaudo's ability to create unexpected yet harmonious pairings.

The meal concludes on a memorable note with expertly prepared veal, served alongside white onion and cardoncelli mushrooms. A refined interpretation of Italian comfort food, the dish is an example of exceptional technical precision while honoring the timeless flavors and traditions of Italian cuisine.

Thoughtfully Curated Wine Pairings

The wine program enhances every stage of the tasting menu. Carefully selected pairings complement the flavors and textures of each dish without overshadowing the chef's creations, demonstrating an impressive understanding of balance and terroir.

Guided by the sommelier, each pour adds depth to the meal, introducing regional wines that naturally complement the progression of the menu. The experience unfolds at an unhurried pace, encouraging conversation and allowing each pairing to reveal something new about the course it accompanies.

Dessert brings the evening to a graceful close, balancing refined technique with restrained sweetness. Like the courses before it, the final dish demonstrates that memorable dining often comes from allowing exceptional ingredients to speak for themselves.

Experiencing Florence Through Flavor

The Luca's team combines exceptional service with culinary excellence. Photo courtesy of Luca's Restaurant

A meal at Luca's offers another way to understand Florence—through its ingredients, traditions, and evolving culinary identity.

Chef Paolo Airaudo has created a restaurant that honors Italian heritage while embracing creativity and seasonality. Every element, from the tasting menu to the attentive service, contributes to an experience that feels both polished and deeply personal.

While Florence's Duomo, galleries, and Renaissance architecture continue to captivate visitors, restaurants like Luca's reveal another side of the city—one where craftsmanship is expressed on the plate as thoughtfully as it is in the studios and workshops that have shaped Florence for centuries.

For travelers planning a visit to Florence, reserving a table at Luca's is an opportunity to experience one of the city's standout Michelin-starred restaurants. Paired with a stay at Hotel La Gemma, the experience offers a seamless blend of exceptional hospitality, contemporary Italian cuisine, and the timeless charm that continues to make Florence one of the world's great culinary destinations.

Luca Restaurant. Via dei Cavlieri 2C, Firenze,Italy @lagemma_firenze