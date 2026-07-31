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This Week in Italian Food News: New Restaurant Openings & More (July 31)

Big cities, bold ideas, and one unforgettable dinner are leading this week's Italian food headlines.

12:00 PM EDT on July 31, 2026

Golden lobster arancini topped with grated cheese and herbs, served on a white platter

Sicilian-style arancini is among the dishes served at Scilla. Courtesy of Scilla

Big cities welcomed fresh additions to their Italian dining scenes this week, while restaurants found new ways to bring guests together around the table. Here are the stories worth catching up on.

Dallas welcomes coastal Italian newcomer Scilla

Duro Hospitality has officially opened Scilla in Dallas' Preston Center, bringing the flavors of Italy's Calabrian coast to North Texas.

Named after the seaside village of Scilla in Calabria, the restaurant focuses on coastal Italian cuisine with fresh seafood, handmade pastas, wood-fired cooking and an aperitivo program. Scilla joins a growing list of ambitious Italian restaurants helping shape Dallas' dining scene.

8111 Douglas Ave, Dallas, TX 75225 @scillacoastalitalian

Amore e Amore hosts an under-the-sea Ruffino wine dinner

A bottle of Ruffino. Couresty of Amore e Amore.

Atlanta's beloved Amore e Amore is hosting a whimsical Under the Sea themed evening with a one-night-only Ruffino Wine Dinner on August 6.

The five-course dinner pairs some of the restaurant's signature dishes with wines from one of Italy's best-known producers. Guests will be welcomed with Ruffino Prosecco DOC before moving through pairings. The evening concludes with homemade desserts paired with Modus Primo Toscana IGT.

Ruffino U.S. Ambassador Caterina Velez will guide diners through each wine, sharing the history and traditions behind every selection. Tickets are $80 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, and reservations are now available.

467 N. Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta Georgia 30307 @eatamoreatl

Bruno's brings a new Italian destination to San Francisco

San Francisco's Italian dining scene has welcomed a new addition with the opening of Bruno's Italian Taste. Led by Calabrian chef Fabio Brunocilla, the restaurant celebrates the flavors of southern Italy with Roman-style pizza, fresh handmade pasta, panini, arancini, pastries and house-made gelato. The family-owned concept blends imported Italian ingredients with California produce, bringing an authentic taste of Calabria to the city's downtown dining scene.

606 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105 @brunositaliantaste

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