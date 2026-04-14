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Caffè dell’Oro Shines in Florence

A refined and refreshing dining experience awaits just steps from the Ponte Vecchio.

9:00 AM EDT on April 14, 2026

Outdoor dining at Caffè dell’Oro in Florence overlooking Ponte Vecchio and the Arno River

Outdoor tables at Caffè dell’Oro offer a direct view of the Ponte Vecchio.

In a stellar location overlooking Florence’s iconic Ponte Vecchio, Caffè dell’Oro is impossible to miss. On a sunny day, the outdoor tables along the riverfront are filled with patrons enjoying the front-row view of the famous bridge.

What’s less obvious is that just beyond that relaxed outdoor setting is a restaurant that feels almost like a hidden treasure in the heart of Florence. Set inside the elegant Portrait Firenze hotel, Caffè dell’Oro offers an atmosphere that is calm, refined, and distinctly chic. The warm brass tones reflect the name, which translates to “Golden Caffè,” paying tribute to Florence’s renowned goldsmithing tradition.

Exterior of Caffè dell’Oro Florence with awning and outdoor seating along the river
Caffè dell’Oro sits just steps from the Ponte Vecchio along the Arno.

For more Florence restaurants and travel guides, explore Appetito’s Florence coverage.

Interior bar at Caffè dell’Oro Florence with brass accents and modern design
Inside, warm brass tones and clean lines create a calm, polished dining room.

The menu is refreshing and inspiring— while rooted in Italian flavors, it leans into some broader, more creative dishes as well. I had the chance to meet Executive Chef Luca Armellino before my dinner there, and his Sardinian roots and international culinary experience come through in an authentic, contemporary way.

That attention to detail begins with the bread basket. Instead of the typical unsalted pane toscano, there’s a thoughtful assortment: rolls topped with pancetta, fluffy focaccia with tomato, whole grain slices, and crunchy flatbreads, served with excellent olive oil. It’s a small but telling departure from tradition, and this variety and high quality at the start of the meal are a good indication of what’s to come.

For the antipasti, I especially enjoyed the richness and depth of steamed bao filled with sweet chili pork belly. The Angus sashimi with chili aioli practically melted in my mouth, and the red prawn tostada with guacamole was bright, balanced, and zesty.

Angus sashimi with chili aioli plated at Caffè dell’Oro Florence
Angus sashimi with chili aioli, delicate and full of flavor.

And yet, tradition isn’t ignored, but rather reinterpreted. The spaghetti, served with a separate “scarpetta” setup of herbed ricotta and extra Tuscan tomato sauce on the side, invites that comforting Italian ritual to fare la scarpetta, scooping up the sauce with bread and savoring every last bite. I loved this playful presentation of a classic dish made entirely with local ingredients.

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Spaghetti with ricotta and tomato sauce served separately for scarpetta at Caffè dell’Oro
Spaghetti served with herbed ricotta and extra tomato sauce invites a classic scarpetta moment.

There’s also a welcome range across the menu. The vegetable root medley with violet rice offers something vibrant and unexpected compared to the usual Tuscan contorni, while even a simple side of carrots with thyme is executed with care. A beautifully cooked branzino and a truly stand-out burger topped with Tuscan bacon and smoked provolone reinforce the kitchen’s versatility.

Red prawn tostada with guacamole and herbs at Caffè dell’Oro Florence
Tostada di gamberi rossi, a red prawn tostada with guacamole and herbs at Caffè dell’Oro Florence.

What stayed with me most, though, was the overall experience. The service is seamless and genuinely memorable, striking that rare balance of attentiveness without intrusion. It’s the kind of place you leave already thinking about when you’ll return.

For those looking to extend the evening, the 701 Rooftop Bar at the nearby Gallery Hotel Art is well worth a stop, either before dinner for an aperitivo or after for a nightcap. The two panoramic terraces offer striking views of the Palazzo Vecchio and the Duomo’s cupola and bell tower.

Night view of Palazzo Vecchio and Florence skyline from 701 Rooftop Bar
Views from the 701 Rooftop Bar stretch across Florence’s historic skyline.

Next time you’re in Florence, Caffè dell’Oro deserves a spot at the top of your list—not only for its unbeatable location, but for the way it elevates every aspect of the dining experience.

Want to learn more about Kristine Jannuzzi? Read her feature with Pecorino Romano PDO on Appetito.

Appetito Pairs with Pecorino Romano PDO and Kristine Jannuzzi

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