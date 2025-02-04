Where to Spend a Romantic Valentine’s Day in Florence

With Valentine's Day around the corner, I’m getting lots of requests for romantic dinner spots in Florence. Many of Florence’s best restaurants can get pretty lively. If you want to whisper sweet nothings in your lover’s ear somewhere they can actually hear you, it won’t be easy.

As a bit of a romantic Grinch myself, I’ve asked my super romantic friend for inspiration. Cuckie Zatti loves love so much she is an international wedding planner through her company GATHER Events . She shares a few of her favorites to help you plan a perfect date.

Villa la Massa

The sweeping vistas from Villa la Massa outside of Florence. Photo courtesy of Villa la Massa.

A romantic dinner at their restaurant, Il Verrocchio, is sure to make your partner swoon. Tables face the river, with sweeping vistas of rolling hills spotted with olive trees and grape vines. Blankets are offered on chilly evenings to keep guests cozy, and inside, an enormous fireplace warms the dining area in colder months. This gorgeous property is located about 20 minutes east of Florence along the Arno River, with an easy drive from Florence proper. Or take advantage of their free shuttle to and from Florence that picks up and drops off near Ponte Vecchio. For a more dramatic entrance, helicopters can land at Villa la Massa. Dine and dash back to town or stay a night or two on the luxurious property for a truly romantic experience.

Borgo San Jacopo

The view of the Ponte Vecchio from Borgo San Jacopo. Photo credit: Lungarno Collection.

Michelin Star food and service combined with views of the Ponte Vecchio will conspire for an intimate evening with your sweetheart. Drenched in art, every detail of this restaurant is curated, from lighting and linens to music and menu. The selection of wines is impeccable, tended with love by renowned sommelier, Salvatore Biscotti.

Golden View

A romantic table setting at Golden View. Photo courtesy of Golden View.

Be sure to reserve a window seat for spectacular views of the Ponte Vecchio at this dreamy Florentine establishment. River views and airy decor feel as if dining aboard a luxury yacht, while art on the walls and live music on Friday evenings feel like a vernissage. If this isn’t romantic enough for your sweetheart, consider booking their private suite upstairs with Arno views and a roaring fireplace, or their impressive cantina hidden nearby.

Il Santo Bevitore

Aperitivi at Il Santo Bevitore in Florence. Photo courtesy of Il Santo Bevitore.

This Oltrarno eatery has that certain something every restaurateur strives to achieve: casual but elegant, hip yet somehow conjuring nostalgia, just the right mix of dim lighting, dark wood tables, and a touch of linen. Their evolving menus feature designs by local artists and meals are reliably delicious. They consistently serve great wines, and overall, the prices are moderate. It may get noisy on busy nights, but here it somehow doesn’t take away from the romance, especially if you request a more intimate table by the window when making your reservation.