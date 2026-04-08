La Gemma is a Gem of a Luxury Hotel in Florence

On a shaded side street unfettered by traffic, un pochi passi (a few steps) from Piazza Republica, is a boutique, luxury hotel in Florence that perfectly reflects its name, La Gemma (the gem). La Gemma Hotel is a modern, five-star accommodation in the heart of Florence that is a reprieve from the trappings of tourism.

Opened in the spring of 2023, within the confines of Palazzo Paoletti, the stately facade of beige stone offers entry into an oasis of serenity in shades of green. The flora-motif is in full effect throughout, both literally in the abundance of potted plants and flowers and also decoratively in wall patterns of plants and birds, much of it bathed in the natural light from an open shaft above an interior courtyard of La Gemma Cafe.

The lobby of Hotel La Gemma in Florence.

The lobby is stylish and modern, with a stately reception desk and a back-lit bar. Beyond the dominant greens are pastel touches and bright whites, wood and brass and marble in an environment of plush velvets with the curated items of a private collector’s living room (lots of books and photos and glossy magazines among the art).

The 39 rooms and suites come in six varieties, each elegant and comfortable with the same modern sophistication and motif that defines the hotel’s public spaces. Some rooms have balconies and many have views of the nearby Duomo.

A signature room at La Gemma Hotel in Florence.

La Gemma Hotel is also a destination for cuisine. Luca's Restaurant is the main feature, a fine dining establishment overseen by Michelin-starred chef Paolo Airaudo. Like the hotel itself, the dining experience at Luca’s is an escape from the ubiquitous Tuscan fare found throughout the city, though there is homage to the famed food of the region. The lunch menu of the aforementioned La Gemma Cafe, also under the auspices of Chef Airaudo, is where Tuscan staples can be found as well as Basque-inspired Pinxtos and casual fare. Signature cocktails are mixed in the adjacent Luca's Lounge. A heralded continental breakfast with a la carte offerings is served each morning in the space occupied by Luca's.

As if the vibe wasn’t tranquil enough, there is the subterranean Alure Spa where face and beauty treatments, as well as rituals and massages can be had.

The dining area of Luca's Restaurant within La Gemma Hotel in Florence.

Hospitality is what differentiates luxury hotels. The Resident Manager of La Gemma Hotel is Gian Luca Toscano, a dapper man who radiates the warmth born of passion and experience that extends to every individual working in the hotel. This personal, expert approach is evident in the complimentary cocktail upon arrival to the bespoke experiential offerings arranged throughout the city and region provided at the pleasure of the hotel.

The pleasures of La Gemma Hotel are boundless, and a stay there is recommended for anyone visiting Florence with a desire to rest their head in a hidden gem.

Reservations: Luxury Hotel Firenze | La Gemma 5* Hotel

Address: Via dei Cavlieri 2C, Firenze,Italy

Phone: +39 055 010 5200