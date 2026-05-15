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How to Make Nonna Pina’s Stuffed Artichokes

In the first recipe from I Will Be Your Grandmother, Sicilian chef Mario Traina shares the stuffed artichokes his grandmother made slowly and generously for family dinners in Sicily.

9:00 AM EDT on May 15, 2026

Nonna Pina’s Stuffed Artichokes.

Nonna Pina’s Stuffed Artichokes.

In this first recipe from I Will Be Your Grandmother, Sicilian chef Mario Traina shares his grandmother Nonna Pina’s carciofi imbottiti, a dish that turns simple ingredients into an evening ritual built around family, conversation, and the unmistakable smell of garlic, Pecorino, olive oil, and breadcrumbs filling the kitchen.

Chef Mario Traina with his Nonna Pina. Photo courtesy of the author / family archive.
Chef Mario Traina with his Nonna Pina. Photo courtesy of the author / family archive.

Read Chef Mario Traina's column I Will Be Your Grandmother at Appetito.

Carciofi Imbottiti: Nonna Pina’s Stuffed Artichokes
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Carciofi Imbottiti: Nonna Pina’s Stuffed Artichokes

Recipe by Chef Mario Traina
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

50

minutes

Ingredients

  • 6 large 6 artichokes (Violetto Catanese or any large, firm globe artichoke)

  • 2 cups 2 fresh breadcrumbs (from day-old semolina or country bread, not store-bought)

  • 1 cup 1 flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

  • 4 cloves 4 garlic, cut into small but coarse pieces — not minced, not grated

  • 3 oz. 3 aged pecorino, cut into very small pieces

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 extra virgin olive oil, plus more for the pot

  • 1 tsp. 1 fine sea salt, plus more to taste

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

  • 1 cup 1 water

Directions

  • Working with one artichoke at a time, cut the stem flush with the base so the artichoke stands
    upright, and trim the very tips of the outer leaves with scissors.
  • Hold each artichoke firmly and press it, base-down, against a hard surface, turning it as you press,
    to open the leaves slightly — this is how the filling finds its way in.
  • In a bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, parsley, garlic, pecorino, and a generous pinch of salt, then
    drizzle in 3 tbsp. of the olive oil and mix until the filling just holds together.
  • Working petal by petal, press the filling deep into each artichoke, being generous — the filling
    should be abundant, not shy.
  • Choose a heavy pot with a tight-fitting lid just large enough to hold the artichokes upright and snugly together.
  • Stand the artichokes in the pot, pour the remaining olive oil over and around them, then add the white wine and water to the bottom of the pot.
  • Season the liquid with salt, cover tightly, and cook over medium-low heat for 45 to 55 minutes, until the outer leaves pull away easily and the heart is completely tender when pierced with a knife.
  • Remove from heat and allow to rest, covered, for 10 minutes before serving.
  • Serve on a wide plate, warm or at room temperature, exactly as they came from the pot — whole,
    upright, without ceremony.
  • Eat petal by petal, scraping the filling and the softened flesh from each one with your teeth, leaving the fibers on the plate as a memory of what happened.
  • If any remain, eat them cold the next day.

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