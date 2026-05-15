How to Make Nonna Pina’s Stuffed Artichokes

In this first recipe from I Will Be Your Grandmother, Sicilian chef Mario Traina shares his grandmother Nonna Pina’s carciofi imbottiti, a dish that turns simple ingredients into an evening ritual built around family, conversation, and the unmistakable smell of garlic, Pecorino, olive oil, and breadcrumbs filling the kitchen.
Read Chef Mario Traina's column I Will Be Your Grandmother at Appetito.
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