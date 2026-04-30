One of the beauties of Italian cooking lies in its simplicity, carefully choosing high quality, seasonal ingredients and allowing them to speak for themselves. Inspired by what the land offers at its peak, Italian cooking is uncomplicated. Restraint is not a limitation but an ethos, where ingredients like ripe tomatoes, fragrant herbs, and good olive oil shine, and a few elements create a delicious meal.

In the Italian kitchen, good food doesn’t need to be elaborate; it reflects respect and appreciation for what’s of the moment and locally sourced. Italian cooking is intimate. Take cacio e pepe, for instance. Just a few elements come together to create an iconic dish. Pecorino Romano, black pepper and pasta combine to yield remarkable depth. No distractions, just letting the ingredients carry the dish. Mushrooms embody this italianità in their deep connection to the land and their ability to shine with very little intervention. Earthy, seasonal, and versatile, they need only a light touch to improve a dish.

Whether added to risotto, layered on top of polenta or simply sautéed, mushrooms have long been an Italian ingredient staple. Different varieties of mushrooms peak throughout the year, each with unique texture and flavors. Spring brings morels, summer offers golden chanterelles and meaty porcini, fall welcomes hen of the woods, and winter gives us oyster mushrooms, and creminis.

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Crispy popcorn mushrooms served with dipping sauce, a simple preparation that emphasizes texture and flavor.

Each variety has its own unique characteristics, but all can be handled similarly, simply cleaned, sliced, and sautéed, and added to any dish. The result is effortless umami, a satisfying addition without complication.

The same philosophy underpins the Mushroom Council campaign “It’s Not Magic, It’s Mushrooms,” helmed by Emmy-winning chef and media personality Matty Matheson. The campaign is aimed at inspiring more frequent mushroom cooking, especially amongst Gen Z and millennial audiences who want food that’s simple to make without compromising taste. While not explicitly Italian, the principles of the campaign align with Italian culinary values, where flavor arrives without fanfare and highlight the idea that a satisfying meal doesn’t require intricacy but intimacy.

Matty Matheson, known for his energetic personality and emphasis on flavor, embodies the central message of the campaign: good food doesn’t need to be complicated to be memorable.

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Through a series of recipes and video content, the campaign highlights how mushrooms can easily enhance familiar meals. From crispy popcorn mushrooms to snack on, to spicy mushroom noodles that lean into bold, comforting flavors, each dish is intentionally accessible. They’re real meals for real habits. Each recipe is featured on an episode of Matheson’s YouTube show “Cookin Somethin,” where he shares knowledge and entertainment in his characteristic charismatic approach. In addition, the website for the Mushroom Council also offers additional recipes as well as tips for buying and storing mushrooms.

Just as Italian culinary philosophy trusts the integrity of its ingredients, this campaign reminds us that mushrooms are a quiet but powerful force in everyday cooking. Their beauty lies in their simplicity, absorbing flavor, enhancing texture, and bringing depth to dishes without overcomplicating the process. An ingredient doing exactly what it has always done, making food better.

Matt describes them with affection, calling mushrooms “flavour bombs” and “nugs of love” and showing through his cooking how to create easy, creavable recipes. ”Mushrooms are one of those ingredients that add magic to every dish they are in” Matheson said. “You throw them in, the dish gets better, and you keep moving” he added. “No tricks and no fuss, just great flavor. What’s not to love?”

Together, the campaign and the tradition of Italian cooking arrive at the same conclusion: good food does not require complication. Mushrooms, in their quiet versatility, are a reminder that everyday ingredients, handled with care, can carry an entire meal. From delicate morels to meaty porcini, all mushrooms follow the same simple rules in the kitchen, unveiling satisfaction with minimal effort. It’s not magic, its mushrooms.