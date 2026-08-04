Summer in the City: The Rockaway Hotel + Spa

Just like last summer, I’m doing my best this year to have an Italian August in New York City. This involves a lot of leisure next to bodies of water. And while I still plan on regularly hitting my Brooklyn go-to, Brighton Beach, I’m also venturing out to other boroughs. First stop, poolside at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa in Queens.

I’m already a fan of this boutique hotel in Rockaway Beach. It’s on my off-season “staycation” list, where I spend a day and night walking the windswept beach, popping in on local businesses (OK, bars), enjoying the hotel's spa services, and taking my dinner at their modern American eatery, Margie's , after cocktails on the rooftop bar. It’s a soothing, accessible getaway from the city, and an experience that I highly recommend. I haven’t been to the Rockaway in the high season, though, so I gave it a shot and have enthusiastically added this gem to my list of summer spots.

The exterior of the Rockaway Hotel + Spa. Photo by Klye Knodell.

The Pool House is open to the public (day passes arranged in advance are required) and accessible through the light-filled lobby of the hotel that boasts an urbane yet beachy aesthetic (lots of art and plants and pale wood). The Pool House has an open-air, breezy dining area and bar strewn with plants under a wood-slatted canopy. The pool is spacious (noteworthy for urban hotels) with 30 chaise lounges bordering three sides. The remaining, vertical expanse of the pool hosts six cabana sections outfitted with tables and comfy, outdoor couches. On all sides of the pool, the music is low, the vibe is chill, and the service is friendly and attentive.

The lobby of the Rockaway Hotel + Spa. Photo by Kyle Knodell.

I did my Italian summer thing mostly in my chaise but also on the ledge in the pool after a few laps of slow breast strokes across the water. I popped into the sauna for a bit and rinsed in the outdoor shower before returning to my lounger where I took sparkling rose in a plastic Dorset Champagne cup and snacked on some delicious guac & chips from the all day (8 to 8) menu that features upscale poolside fare of small bites, salads, bowls, and handhelds. Later in the day I enjoyed a fantastic crispy tuna rice in the shaded dining area after sampling some signature cocktails from their inventive list that includes many NA offerings.

Such an escape from New York without leaving New York is exactly what I’m after as I try to spend a leisurely summer in a style inspired by the Italian lifestyle. Call it La Dolce Vita in Queens.