My Italian August in New York City

I was inspired, as I often am, by the practices shared by our Health & Wellness expert, Marianna Cuomo Maier , in her How to Have an Italian Summer...Wherever You Are article for Appetito (and subsequent social media series on her Instagram account).

Like a lot of people, I wanted an Italian summer, though I was destined to stay in and around New York City. I actually really like the city in the summer since there are less crowds, and the frenetic pace, which I generally thrive upon, tends to temper somewhat for a much-needed reprieve. Still, I had no specific plans for a real reprieve of any sort, much less an Italian-styled one, until I attended a media event for a new restaurant in Brooklyn.

The shaded, oceanfront exterior of Breva in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.

Breva in Brighton Beach reminded me very much of the eateries found along the Italian coast, those just off the beach where one can escape the sun and sand for a sophisticated meal either in the shade or within cooler confines. There were already a few eateries on the boardwalk in Brighton Beach, but the neighborhood is very much of Eastern European influence, and I just don’t associate that fare with summertime.

The eclectic menu at Breva features raw bar offerings, inventive small plates (charred eggplant, fava bean hummus), salads, wood-fired pizzas, and mains that include fish, chicken and beef with influences throughout from Europe, America, and the Middle East. My go-to, when not having tuna tartare with avacado or the lobster knuckle escargot, is the double smash burger with crispy fries. I'm also a sucker for a solid fish & chips.

The fish & chips at Breva in Brighton Beach (Brooklyn).

There’s an inventive and extensive cocktail list and nearly 100 wines by the glass (at reasonable prices) mostly from Italy, France and the west coast of the United States. The outside seating, literally part of the boardwalk looking across the sand to the sea, is shaded and spacious. The interior is open, minimalist, cool and polished with large windows inviting natural light and allowing ocean views. There’s even a public parking lot adjacent to the restaurant.

So, as part of my Italian summer routine, I’d take a few hours off one or two days a week, drive (20 minutes!) to Brighton Beach mid-moring, park, set up shop on the nearly-empty beach at the water’s edge, where I’d read, daydream, soak up the sun, swim (repeat) until I got hungry and thirsty. With my valuables in hand, I’d leave my other belongings on the sand and hit Breva for a cocktail and a slow lunch with a few glasses of wine. Afterward, I’d return to my routine on the beach. I’d be home by mid-afternoon, ready for a quick shower and a nap. How Italian.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, at the bar at Breva in Brighton Beach (Brooklyn).

My Italian practices for summer also included gathering with friends and family for casual meals, lost weekend days wandering the city, and regular recreation (gym, golf, tennis, long walks with the dog).

I know, it’s not the coastal Italian summer as shown on Instagram, but embracing the Italian ethos, if even for a month, has demonstrated the value in making a conscious effort to decompress in summer, to embrace leisure and connect with one’s self and others. I’m a little sad that my Italian August is over, though I may have to extend my private holiday for a few more weeks…