Chef Stefano Secchi and His Team Return to Massara’s OG Broadway Location

On July 7, Massara finally reopened its doors at its original Broadway location, following a year-long hiatus caused by a devastating kitchen fire in June 2025. The restaurant spent the last year operating as a pop-up called “Massara On Park” in temporary digs on 26th and Park—thanks to the support of Kent Hospitality Group—and managed to build an entirely new following there. Chef Secchi notes that the team is thrilled to finally be back home.

Massara's wood-fired pizzette are among the restaurant's signature dishes. Photo credit: Paola Baylon

When the restaurant first debuted in 2024, it was destined to be a hit. Afterall, it came from the celebrated team behind Rezdôra, Chef Secchi’s Michelin-starred powerhouse that pays homage to Northern Italian cuisine. Fans rightly predicted that his focus on Campanian fare would be just as successful and quickly beloved. That is exactly what happened, until the June 2025 fire abruptly cut its initial run short just a year after opening.

A look at Massara's menu, featuring handmade pastas and seasonal dishes. Photo credit: Paola Baylon

Diners were immediately drawn back to the pastas—how could they not be, after years of experiencing Secchi's mastery of it at Rezdôra?—but the airy, charred pizzettes are the true showstoppers at Massara. The secret lies in a longer-fermented sourdough, which yields a crust packed with deeper flavor and a texture that is simultaneously chewier and crispier. The intense heat of a wood-fired oven compounds these qualities, infusing the dough with smoke and a crusty char while ensuring the toppings remain moist, juicy, and fresh. What’s not to love?

“We finally have wood-fire cooking back,” Secchi says. “It's so important to Campanian cuisine. That’s the biggest thing.”

Massara. 913 Broadway between 20th and 21st @massaranyc on IG