Look Inside Massara, the New NYC Restaurant From Stefano Secchi

Rezdôra’s opening in 2019 was a revelation, maybe even a revolution, bringing a true Emilia-Romagna dining experience to NYC’s Flatiron. Now, chef Stefano Secchi and partner David Switzer are set to cover another of Italy’s 20 distinct regions, with the official opening this week of Massara, dedicated to the food of the Campania.

The trip into the Italian south means that Secchi gets to continue showcasing his mastery of fresh pasta, while a wood-burning grill allows him to roll out a menu of grilled meats and seafood, as well as vegetables. There are also pizzettes coming out of the oven, using a starter made with wild yeast that Secchi brought back from Italy as a young boy and has maintained all these years.

The dish known as "If Pasta Fredda was Eaten in Amalfi," from Massara, with spaghetti served cold, gambero rosso, and almond. Photo: Alex Staniloff

“Massara celebrates our deep exploration of regional Italian cooking, with a focus on Southern Italy,” says Secchin in a press release shared with Appetito. “From the fresh seafood sourced on the Amalfi coast, peppered with hillsides covered in lemon groves, to iconic pizza from Naples, to its bountiful farmland, home to the native water buffalo—Campania is one of Italy’s richest agricultural regions.”

Honing in on a single region can be tricky for some chefs located thousands of miles away from Italy, but Secchi has proven up to the task with Rezdôra, which opened to wide acclaim in 2019—including a 3-star review in The New York Times, and a Michelin star (from 2021-2023). It continues to be one of the toughest reservations in NYC.

One of the two bars at Massara. Photo: Brian Ferry

With Massara, located just around the corner, Secchi and his team have chosen a style of Italian cuisine perhaps more well-known to NYC diners, though from the looks of the menu and the dishes—see more examples below—his creativity and flair should set this restaurant apart.

The release notes that executive pastry chef Dominique Canvin is sticking to the Campania program, offering desserts such as Sfogliatella with fig, pistachio, and citron fillings, house-made gelato, and more. Wine Director Michael Duffy is extending the reach of his selections to include not only Campania but Sardinia, Sicily, and Tuscany. And bar director Morgan Marak has created an amaro program that also focuses on the Italian south.

Massara is housed in a two-story building with two bars and four separate dining areas. Sarah Carpenter & Studio designed the spaces with nods to Italian décor.

“We are grateful to be able to share our vision for Massara with New York City diners,” David Switzer says in the release. “Over the last 5 years, we’ve been honored by the incredible reception we received for Rezdôra and look forward to welcoming guests to experience another deeply storied region of Italy with the opening of Massara.”

913 Broadway, New York, NY 10010, @massaranyc, massara.nyc

Pizzettes at Massara. Photo: Alex Staniloff

Raviolini at Massara. Photo: Alex Staniloff

Whole fish. Photo: Alex Staniloff

Baba au rhum at Massara. Photo: Alex Staniloff

A dining room at Massara. Photo: Brian Ferry

A dining area at Massara. Photo: Brian Ferry

One of the two bars at Massara. Photo: Brian Ferry