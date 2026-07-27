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A Taste of Sicily: Easy Pesto alla Trapanese with Sundried Tomatoes

This Sicilian classic is quick to prepare and packed with authentic flavor.

12:00 PM EDT on July 27, 2026

Bowl of pesto alla Trapanese made with cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, toasted almonds, basil, and Pecorino cheese

Pesto alla Trapanese with tomatoes, toasted almonds, basil, and Pecorino.

The Italian diet has a rich repertoire of almond dishes and pesto alla trapanese is one of them. This red Sicilian variant of Genoa’s famed green pesto exemplifies how cultural exchanges have long shaped Italian cuisine. Born in the port town of Trapani, this pasta dressing came to fruition with the presence of Ligurian sailors in the area. Unlike its Genoese cousin, this version uses almonds in place of pine nuts. It also features a bright, red hue rather than green thanks to the addition of cherry tomatoes. Their differences don’t end there, with ricotta salata or pecorino giving the dish a distinct southern kick. 

The Tomato Dilemma 

But like most Italian recipes, there’s plenty of debate regarding how to make Sicilian pesto alla trapanese. There are some agreed-upon basics like almonds, tomatoes, basil, garlic, cheese, and olive oil. Where the controversy lies is in the preparation. The recipe usually calls for fresh tomatoes, but some suggest briefly blanching them to remove their skin. Then there are those who suggest using canned tomatoes, especially when tomatoes aren’t in season. I can see the argument behind all of these choices. However, in true Italian fashion, I have my own tweak I’d like to add to the debate: sundried tomatoes. They add next level intensity, both in flavor and color, making them a fantastic substitution for anyone without access to Mediterranean-grown tomatoes. 

The Building Blocks of Flavor

There’s also debate around whether to use raw blanched almonds or toasted blanched almonds. I personally like toasted almonds because they add another layer of intensity to the pesto, but there’s no right or wrong answer on this one. Lastly, there’s the question of whether one can use Parmigiano Reggiano – either in combination with ricotta salata and pecorino or completely on its own. The answer: while not an authentic choice, Parmigiano Reggiano is so delicious that it’s impossible to ruin a dish. It might upset the purists, but weeknight dinners or last minute get-togethers don’t always afford us the luxury of time to source exact ingredients. 

The Bigger Picture

If you need a new weeknight dinner idea, pesto alla trapanese is a must-try. And it’s actually far more versatile than one might imagine. A nutritional powerhouse, it’s packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, which makes it a great choice even for breakfast when spread on a slice of wholegrain toast. Also consider using it as a potato salad dressing to give a summertime favorite an Italian spin. Whichever way you choose to use pesto alla trapanese, you can’t go wrong.

It’s worth noting that pesto is not an exact science, and like many, I don’t always follow a precise recipe. Pesto alla trapanese is incredibly forgiving, so all measurements below are approximate and can be adjusted to your desired taste and texture. Buon appetito! 

Print

Pesto alla Trapanese with Sundried Tomatoes

Recipe by Justin Patulli
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4-6

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 fresh cherry tomatoes

  • 5 5 sundried tomatoes

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 toasted blanched almonds

  • 2 tbsp. 2 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 lightly packed fresh basil leaves

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 Pecorino, freshly grated

  • 1 1 garlic clove

  • sea salt, to taste

  • chili flakes, to taste

Directions

  • Add the almonds, garlic, basil, and cheese to a food processor and pulse until combined. 
  • Next add the cherry tomatoes (blanched first if a smoother texture is desired), sundried tomatoes, sea salt, and chili flakes to the food processor and pulse.
  • Stream in the extra virgin olive oil while pulsing until the mixture reaches your desired consistency. 
  • Transfer the pesto to an airtight glass jar and store in the refrigerator or serve immediately on your favorite pasta.

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Looking for more authentic Italian recipes? Explore Appetito's collection of regional dishes, traditional favorites, and easy weeknight meals inspired by Italy.

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