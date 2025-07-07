Skip to Content
Biancomangiare: The Ultimate Sicilian Summer Dessert

Discover Biancomangiare, a refreshing, silky Sicilian summer dessert that is gluten free, vegan and requires no baking.

10:00 AM EDT on July 7, 2025

Biancomangiare is a popular Sicilian dessert. Photo by Justin Patulli.

When most people think of Italian no-bake desserts, panna cotta and tiramisu are the first that come to mind. But hailing from the island of Sicily is another satisfying sweet treat known as biancomangiare.

Essentially an almond milk pudding, it features a rich, velvety texture without the heaviness of its cream-based counterparts. It’s slightly sweet, but not overly sugary; a great choice for those who don’t have a particularly strong sweet tooth. Meanwhile, a refreshing hint of lemon adds another layer of lightness, making biancomangiare the perfect summertime dessert. 

Once considered cucina povera, this almond milk pudding is now a staple on Sicilian menus and is often used when making a tiramisu variant, referred to as “poor man’s tiramisu,” by layering the mixture in place of the traditional fillings.

Biancomangiare is also gluten-free and vegan; it can be made nut free by substituting almond milk with cow’s milk (also a common practice in Sicily).

If you’ve been searching for a great no-bake Italian recipe to add to your dessert repertoire, biancomangiare is a must-try.

Biancomangiare

Recipe by Justin Patulli
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

6

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

5

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups 4 almond milk (unsweetened)

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 cornstarch

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 granulated sugar

  • 1 1 cinnamon stick

  • 1 1 lemon peel

  • Shaved chocolate (for serving)

  • Chopped pistachios (for serving)

  • Colored sprinkles (for serving)

Directions

  • Place a sieve over the opening of a medium saucepan and sift the cornstarch.
  • Add a small quantity of the almond milk to the sifted cornstarch.
  • Begin whisking them together to create a slurry (this will prevent lumps from forming when the rest of the almond milk is added).
  • Once the mixture is creamy and smooth, add the rest of the almond milk and continue whisking to fully incorporate. 
  • Add the lemon peel, cinnamon stick, and sugar to the pan.
  • Place the saucepan on the stove over medium-high heat.
  • Whisk continuously until the mixture thickens to a pudding-like consistency (approximately 5-7 minutes).
  • Once thickened, remove the pan from the heat and carefully remove and discard the lemon peel and cinnamon stick.
  • Distribute the warm pudding mixture into individual dessert glasses or silicone molds. 
  • Refrigerate for at least 8 hours, allowing the Biancomangiare to fully set and chill.
  • Once chilled, gently remove the Biancomangiare from the silicone molds (if using) and place it on a serving dish.
  • Garnish as desired with shaved chocolate, chopped pistachios, or colored sprinkles.
  • Serve chilled.

Chef's Day Off

Chef’s Day Off: Andrea Congiusta on Music, Food, and Relaxing

Chef Andrea Congiusta of Washington Street Hospitality shares how he unwinds on his days off with music, workouts, pasta cravings, and exploring Charleston.

July 7, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: 5 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses We’re Obsessed With

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

July 6, 2025
News

ai Pazzi to Open at JW Marriott Las Vegas This July

Chef Fabio Viviani brings ai Pazzi to JW Marriott Las Vegas this July, serving handmade pastas, seafood, and Italian cocktails.

July 3, 2025
News

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Shines in New Gelato Pairing

Italy’s famed vinegar finds a sweet new home atop Patrizia Pasqualetti’s gelato this summer at Eataly.

July 3, 2025
News

Parmigiano Reggiano Cracks a World Record in Canada

Loblaw stores across Canada cracked over 1,600 Parmigiano Reggiano wheels at once, setting a new world record and celebrating Italian cheese traditions.

July 2, 2025
See all posts