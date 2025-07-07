Biancomangiare: The Ultimate Sicilian Summer Dessert

When most people think of Italian no-bake desserts, panna cotta and tiramisu are the first that come to mind. But hailing from the island of Sicily is another satisfying sweet treat known as biancomangiare.

Essentially an almond milk pudding, it features a rich, velvety texture without the heaviness of its cream-based counterparts. It’s slightly sweet, but not overly sugary; a great choice for those who don’t have a particularly strong sweet tooth. Meanwhile, a refreshing hint of lemon adds another layer of lightness, making biancomangiare the perfect summertime dessert.

Once considered cucina povera, this almond milk pudding is now a staple on Sicilian menus and is often used when making a tiramisu variant, referred to as “poor man’s tiramisu,” by layering the mixture in place of the traditional fillings.

Biancomangiare is also gluten-free and vegan; it can be made nut free by substituting almond milk with cow’s milk (also a common practice in Sicily).

If you’ve been searching for a great no-bake Italian recipe to add to your dessert repertoire, biancomangiare is a must-try.