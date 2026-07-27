Comedian Candice Guardino Shares the Stories Behind Italian Bred

Some of the best stories begin around the kitchen table, and that's exactly where Candice Guardino found the inspiration for Italian Bred. After sold-out runs in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, and the recent premiere of her theatrical special on Amazon Prime and Apple TV, Guardino brings the hit one-woman show to the American Hotel in Freehold, New Jersey, on Friday, Sept. 18. Ahead of the performance, Appetito spoke with Guardino about her grandparents, Sunday sauce and the memories that continue to inspire the show.

At what point did you realize your family's stories could resonate with audiences far beyond the Italian American community?

The first time I performed outside of New York. I expected Italian audiences to laugh, but what surprised me was hearing people come up afterward and say, "I thought you were talking about my grandmother," whether they were Irish, Jewish, Greek, or Southern. The details are uniquely Italian, but the emotions — family, love, expectations, loss, identity — are universal. That's when I realized Italian Bred wasn't really about being Italian. It's about being part of a family.

If you could invite one Italian American icon to watch the show, who would you want in the audience?

Martin Scorsese. He's one of the greatest storytellers of Italian American life. While his films often show one side of our culture, Italian Bred celebrates the other: the family kitchen, the women, the traditions, and the humor that binds us together. I'd love for him to experience that world from the audience. Also, I'm such a fan.

Which family recipe tells your story better than any photograph could?

My grandmother's Sunday sauce. It wasn't just dinner — it was an event. It simmered for hours while the whole family wandered in and out of the kitchen telling stories, arguing, laughing, and somehow solving absolutely nothing. That pot taught me that food isn't really about what's on the plate. It's about who gathers around it.

If your life had to be summed up in one Sunday dinner conversation, what would everyone be arguing about?

Someone would be insisting I work too much. Someone else would ask when I'm going to slow down. My mother would tell everyone to eat more. My father would pretend not to be listening while chiming in every thirty seconds. My sister would somehow make it about something I borrowed in 1997. And by dessert, we'd all be laughing like none of it ever happened.

What food always reminds you of the person who inspired Italian Bred the most?

Fresh Italian bread. Every time I smell it, I'm immediately transported back to my grandparents' kitchen. Before anyone sat down, there was always a loaf on the table. It represented warmth, generosity, and home. In many ways, that loaf of bread became the symbol for the entire show. Because I was born and "bred" from this world.

If your grandmother could watch Italian Bred today, what do you think she'd say after the curtain came down?

She'd probably hug me first, cry a little, and then immediately fix my outfit. She'd then give me her "notes" about her character and how I can make it pop more. She had the best style and instincts.

What do you hope Appetito readers understand about the show?

I hope people leave Italian Bred wanting to call someone they love. Yes, they'll laugh, but I also hope they're reminded that our family stories matter. The traditions we inherit, the recipes we pass down, the quirks we used to roll our eyes at, they become the things we treasure most. If my show encourages someone to write down a recipe, ask their grandparents another question, or gather around the table one more Sunday, then it's done exactly what I hoped it would.

Thank you to Appetito Magazine for continuing to celebrate Italian American culture and the stories that keep it alive. Come hang with me in Freehold, NJ, Friday, September 18.

The American Hotel. 18-20 East Main Street Freehold, NJ 07725. Tickets available here.