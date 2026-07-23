Giada De Laurentiis Partners with Peroni to Bring Buchette del Vino Experience to the U.S.

Culinary icon Giada De Laurentiis is celebrating summer by partnering with Peroni Nastro Azzurro to launch Peroni Portals.

The activation is inspired by Italy's buchette del vino, or traditional wine windows, with a flagship portal in New York.

The Giadzy founder is hosting the opening at The Parkgate in the West Village at a 21+ event.

“I’ve always loved how, in Italy, people find these small ways to connect throughout the day,” De Laurentiis tells Appetito. “It doesn’t have to be a big dinner or a big plan. Sometimes it’s just stopping for a drink, saying hello, or taking a few minutes to slow down.”

The wine windows are a great example of that, she says. “They have this amazing history, while also feeling so simple and human,” De Laurentiis continues. “I love that Peroni is bringing that idea to the U.S. in a new way. You walk up, enjoy an ice-cold Peroni, maybe try a bite of focaccia and for a moment it feels like you’ve been transported.”

At the windows, the brand will offer an immersive experience. Guests can expect Peroni's Italian-style beer, De Laurentiis' Pane di Peroni, merchandise and more.

With the effort, Peroni intends to bring more aperitivo culture to the United States.

“Peroni Nastro Azzurro has always been rooted in the traditions, style and spirit of Italy,” says Elizabeth Hitch, vice president of marketing for Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors. “With Peroni Portals, we're bringing one of Italy's most charming traditions, the iconic wine windows, to cities across the U.S., giving

people a chance to experience aperitivo culture and enjoy a refreshing twist of la dolce vita with Peroni, no passport required.”

De Laurentiis shared more about the partnership and her love of the aperitivo tradition in a brief Q&A with Appetito.

Editor’s note: This Q&A has been lightly edited.

Tell us about your partnership with Peroni. What appeals to you about Peroni?

Peroni has always felt like such a natural fit because it has that effortless Italian feeling I love.

So much of Italian culture is about the little rituals. You stop for aperitivo. You linger a few extra minutes with friends. You sit outside enjoying an ice-cold Peroni or beverage of your choice and a few bites before dinner.

That’s the part I’ve always loved, and Peroni Portals captures that feeling beautifully by bringing a playful, unexpected taste of the Italian aperitivo moment stateside.

What can visitors expect from the Peroni Portals experience?

I want people to feel like they’ve discovered something fun. Almost like you turned a corner and suddenly found this little Italian moment waiting for you.

At the Peroni Portals, you can enjoy a Peroni, try my Pane di Peroni focaccia recipe and get a taste of aperitivo which is really one of my favorite Italian traditions. It’s not meant to feel formal, it’s meant to feel easy and delicious.

We're starting in New York City on July 24, and then the Peroni Portals will pop up in cities like Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston and more throughout the summer.

What Italian traditions do you hope catch on in the U.S.?

Aperitivo, always.

I think people hear that word and sometimes think it has to be this very specific thing, but it really doesn’t. To me, it’s just that moment before dinner when you pause, have some great food and spend time with people you love. It can be super simple, which is what makes it beautiful. You don’t need to overthink it.

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