National Wine & Cheese Day: Laurent Vernhes Shares Perfect Pairings

There are few combinations more timeless than wine and cheese, but finding the perfect pairing doesn't have to be intimidating. In honor of National Wine and Cheese Day, Appetito spoke with Laurent Vernhes, founder of MVA.wine, an online wine retailer that partners directly with independent, small-production winemakers from around the world. A longtime hospitality entrepreneur, Vernhes is passionate about helping consumers discover exceptional wines beyond the familiar labels. He shares his tips for creating memorable pairings and finding outstanding wines that deliver remarkable value.

What are your favorite wine and cheese pairings for easy summer entertaining?

A selection of wines from MVA.wine's collection of small-production wineries. Photo courtesy of MVA.wine / Holger Thoss

I’m spending most of the summer in a farmhouse in Tuscany (maison vernhes), so of course my mind goes straight to Italian cheese. I love Robiola Bosina with Santei Malvazija 2020. It’s strong and creamy, so pairing it with orange wine is a must.

Another obvious match would be Pecorino Fresco with Château de Vaux-Vignobles Molozay Septentrion 2022: a light, fresh cheese to go with a light, fresh wine. They were made to be together.

Are there any unexpected wine and cheese combinations that surprise people?

Definitely an aged Stilton with an aged Sauternes. Stilton is one of these weird, moldy things that we European people like, for whatever reason. And Sauternes is basically the only wine that has enough temper to match. You should try.

If wine is your love language, you'll find plenty more to sip through in Appetito's wine section.

If you're putting together a summer cheese board, which three wines would you always have on hand?

Artisan cheeses make the perfect pairing for a variety of wines. Photo by Eric Prouzet

Ooh, that’s kinda hard. There are a lot of cheeses to cover, and even more wines. But if someone put a trigger on my forehead, I would say Domaine Sibille Chardonnay 2022, because it has that fruity quality that goes very well with cheese; Pierre Talayrach Lumière de Pierre 2022, because it has enough acidity to cut through very creamy cheeses; and finally, Domaine de la Bonne Tonne Dames de Coeur 2022, because it is the most food friendly wine I’ve ever had.

What are the biggest mistakes people make when pairing wine and cheese?

Using red wine systematically. I mean, in some cases, it can work — but I am regularly tempted to ban this idea altogether. There’s just so much potential with white and orange wines.

Which affordable wines pair beautifully with artisan cheeses but are often overlooked?

Ha! Now is the time to defend the Beaujolais appellation: Dames de Coeur comes from there, and it offers tremendous value for money. I would also mention grapes that are less prestigious: the Viognier in Lumière de Pierre, for example: less fancy than other white grapes, but what’s that compared to the taste?

How do you choose the right wine for popular summer cheeses like burrata, fresh chèvre, Brie, or Parmigiano Reggiano?

A bottle of wine overlooks the vineyards of Tuscany. Photo courtesy of MVA.wine / Carolina Romizi

It’s interesting you should say that. To be honest, I don't think of Brie and Parmigiano Reggiano as summer cheeses. That might be because of my experiments at maison vernhes: Robiola Bosina, Pecorino Fresco and Manchego are now ingrained in my brain as the definition of summer.

That being said, I like putting wines with a bit of character in front of fresh chèvre. Go for Pech Redon Centaurée 2022: you’ll never be wrong. And for Burrata, I’d choose Domaine La Piffaudière Sauvignon 2022. I know it’s a good fit because it makes me hungry just thinking about it.

If someone is hosting a gathering and wants to impress guests without spending a fortune, what wine and cheese pairing would you recommend?

I’m going to contradict myself here, but that’s part of the fun. I love Spanish Manchego with Pech Redon L’Eperon 2022. It’s made of a red Spanish grape called Cariñena, so it makes sense to have the two together. Yes, it’s a red wine. Yes, I said that was against my religion. But it just works too well.