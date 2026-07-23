Almond Semifreddo with Whipped Cream and Amarena Cherries

Semifreddo, meaning “half cold,” occupies the space between gelato and mousse. Unlike gelato, it doesn’t need to be churned, so it’s an easy dessert to make at home for a refreshing summer treat.
In this version, a toasted brittle adds crunch to the creamy mixture, while citrus brightens the dessert. Finished with sweetened whipped cream, it’s topped with amarena cherries that bring a sweet-tart contrast, cutting through the richness of the cream.
Love classic Italian desserts? Browse more of our favorite summer-ready recipes.