Almond Semifreddo with Whipped Cream and Amarena Cherries

Semifreddo, meaning “half cold,” occupies the space between gelato and mousse. Unlike gelato, it doesn’t need to be churned, so it’s an easy dessert to make at home for a refreshing summer treat.

In this version, a toasted brittle adds crunch to the creamy mixture, while citrus brightens the dessert. Finished with sweetened whipped cream, it’s topped with amarena cherries that bring a sweet-tart contrast, cutting through the richness of the cream.

Print Almond Semifreddo with Whipped Cream and Amarena Cherriesu Recipe by Paola Marocchi







0.0 from 0 votes Prep time 1 hour Makes: One 9 x 5 x 3-inch loaf (10–12 servings) Almond Brittle 1 1/8 cups 1 1/8 granulated sugar, preferably organic

2 tbsp. 2 + 2 tsp. water

1 1/2 cups 1 1/2 sliced almonds, toasted

Vanilla Whipped Cream

1 1/2 cups 1 1/2 heavy cream

3 1/2 tbsp. 3 1/2 confectioners sugar

Almond Semifreddo

1 1/4 cups 1 1/4 heavy cream

seeds from 1 vanilla bean

1/4 tsp. 1/4 Boyajian almond extract (adjust taste if using other brand)

2 large 2 eggs

4 large 4 egg yolks

1 cup 1 minus 1 tbsp. granulated sugar

1 tbsp. 1 finely chopped orange zest

1/3 cup 1/3 finely chopped almond brittle Almond Brittle Toast almonds in a 325°F oven for approximately 6 - 8 minutes, until lightly golden in color.

In a saucepan, cook sugar and water over medium-high heat without stirring until the caramel turns a deep golden amber.

Quickly stir in the toasted almonds until evenly coated.

Right away, pour onto a silicone baking mat or parchment-lined baking sheet and let cool completely.

Break into pieces and pulse in a food processor until finely chopped. Sift out any fine powder. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.

Note: You'll use about ⅓ cup in the semifreddo. The remaining brittle can be stored in an airtight container for several weeks, some will be used for garnish and also makes for a great snack.

Vanilla Whipped Cream

On a chilled mixing bowl, combine heavy cream and sugar and whisk until medium-hard peaks.

Keep chilled until ready to use for garnish.

Almond Semifreddo

Lightly grease a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan and line it with plastic wrap, leaving several inches of overhang on all sides.

In a chilled bowl, whip the cream with the vanilla and almond extract to medium peaks. Refrigerate while preparing the base.

In a heatproof kitchenaid bowl, whisk together the eggs, yolks, and sugar.

Set the bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water, whisking constantly until the mixture reaches 160°F. Make sure the water doesn’t directly touch the bowl.

Immediately place the bowl on the stand mixer and whisk on high speed until the mixture has cooled completely, is lighter in color, and leaves thick ribbons when the whisk is lifted, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Gently fold the whipped cream into the egg mixture in three additions, taking care not to deflate the mixture.

Fold in the chopped almond brittle and orange zest.

Pour into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top.

Cover with the overhanging plastic wrap and freeze for at least 8 hours, preferably overnight.

To Serve

Remove the semifreddo from the freezer and unmold it upside down on a platter and place in fridge approximately 5 minutes to allow it to soften. Notes Note: Don’t soften at room temperature as the edges of the semifreddo will melt. Place whipped cream on top and garnish with chopped almond brittle, amarena cherries, and the juice of the cherries. Slice with a hot knife and serve right away. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook