Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Recipes

How to Make Pavlova with Pistachio Chantilly and Frutti di Bosco

When the sweetest berries of the season are at their peak, this is the dessert to make.

9:00 AM EDT on July 17, 2026

Pavlova with Pistachio Chantilly and Frutti di Bosco plated on a round white plate

Pavlova with Pistachio Chantilly and Frutti di Bosco

Summer gifts us some of the best seasonal fruit where vibrant colors and effortless sweetness need little intervention to create a delicious dessert. This pavlova celebrates the simplicity of Italian cooking philosophy, allowing quality ingredients to shine. A slightly charred, crispy meringue shell is paired with a light pistachio Chantilly and frutti di bosco marinated to highlight the berries’ natural sweetness at their peak.

Pavlova with Pistachio Chantilly and Frutti di Boscou
Pin
Print

Pavlova with Pistachio Chantilly and Frutti di Boscou

Recipe by Paola Marocchi
0.0 from 0 votes

Meringue

  • 3 large 3 egg whites at room temperature

  • 1 cup 1 granulated sugar, preferably organic

  • 1 1/2 tsp. 1 1/2 cornstarch

  • 1/8 tsp. 1/8 cream of tartar, overflowing a little

  • Pistachio Chantilly Cream

  • 2 cups 2 heavy cream

  • 2 1/4 tsp. 2 1/4 confectioners' sugar, sifted

  • 3 1/2 tbsp. 3 1/2 pistachio paste Agrimontana (adjust to taste if using different brand)

  • whip cream stabilizer according to the brand directions for two cups of heavy cream

  • Marinated Frutti di Bosco

  • 4 cups 4 mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries or the combination of your choice)

  • 2 tbsp. 2 granulated sugar

  • 1 tbsp. 1 finely grated lemon zest

  • 1 tbsp. 1 Luxardo Maraschino Liquor

  • pinch of salt

Meringue

  • Preheat oven to 250F.
  • Draw an 8” circle as a guide on a piece of parchment and flip it upside down so the pencil marks don’t touch the food.
  • Line a baking sheet with the parchment, greasing the underside slightly in the corners so it sticks to the sheet pan.
  • Whisk the egg whites with the cream of tartar on a mixing bowl until foamy.
  • Add the sugar gradually, in three steps, allowing it to dissolve before adding the next.
  • Whisk until the meringue is thick, glossy, and holds stiff peaks.
  • Sift the cornstarch over the meringue and gently fold it in with a spatula just until incorporated.
  • Place the meringue on a piping bag, no tip is needed, just cut an opening about 1/2 inch.
  • Pipe a spiral to form the base inside the 8” circle guide, then pipe rings with the rest of the merignue around the outer edge to create a wall.
  • The base should be fairly flat. With an offset spatula, gently lift and swirl the piped meringue to create irregular peaks.
  • Bake at 250F for approximately an hour and a half or until the meringue is cooked all the way through and starts to take on a little bit of cream color as  the sugar starts to caramelize.
  • Use a culinary torch to caramelize the outside of the meringue to create a golden color  and give the meringue a charred taste that’s a good contrast to the sweetnes of it.
  • Pistachio Chantilly Cream
  • Place mixing bowl and whisk attachment in freezer aproximately 15 minutes prior to using, as it will help create a smoother texture.
  • Whisk the cold cream, confectioners’ sugar, and whipped cream stabilizer and whisk to soft peaks on medium-high speed.
  • Add pistachio paste and whisk to medium peaks, place cream in freezer, allowing it to chill for about 10 minutes before giving it a final whisk by hand if needed.
  • Be carefyl not to overwhip. Refrigerate in fridge until ready to serve.
  • Marinated Frutti di Bosco
  • Gently wash and dry the berries. Cut strawberries into quarters.
  • In a bowl, toss the berries with sugar, lemon zest and liquor.
  • Macerate in fridge for appoximately 20 minutes, toss again gently, and allow to macerate for another 20 minutes.
  • Fill the meringue with the pistachio Chantilly and layer with the macerated berries. Sprinkle toasted pistachios on top.
  • Serve right away.

Notes

  • Pavlova is traditionally crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside but I prefer a fully crispy meringue for mine. Time and temperature could vary by oven, so adjust as needed to your cooking equipment and preferences. Since meringue is very susceptible to humidity, it’s best to make it same day it’s served or store in an airtight container.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

News

This Week in Italian Food News: Garofalo, the New York Jets and De Nigris Make Headlines

Three Italian brands are finding fresh ways to connect with American consumers.

July 17, 2026
Travel

Inside Monaco’s La Vigie with Chef Simone Zanoni

The acclaimed Italian chef discusses the seasonal menu, Mediterranean lifestyle, and family traditions behind Monte-Carlo Beach's newest summer residence.

July 16, 2026
Cocktails

Dante Aperitivo’s Blueberry Lavender Negroni is the Unexpected Summer Sip You Need to Try

The New York favorite shares the recipe for one of its standout seasonal cocktails.

July 16, 2026
Recipes

How to Make the Mancini Spritz

Whether you're hosting friends or unwinding after a long day, this Italian-inspired cocktail brings a touch of aperitivo culture to any occasion.

July 16, 2026
Recipes

Introducing Babies to Italian Food: Family Recipes for First Meals

From semolino and zucchini puree to pasta and spezzatino, these Italian-inspired first foods make mealtime easy for babies and the whole family.

July 15, 2026
Travel

A Journey Through Umbria and Le Marche With Italy Charme

From saffron fields and medieval castles to Michelin-starred dining, discover a quieter side of Italy through Italy Charme.

July 15, 2026