Summer gifts us some of the best seasonal fruit where vibrant colors and effortless sweetness need little intervention to create a delicious dessert. This pavlova celebrates the simplicity of Italian cooking philosophy, allowing quality ingredients to shine. A slightly charred, crispy meringue shell is paired with a light pistachio Chantilly and frutti di bosco marinated to highlight the berries’ natural sweetness at their peak.
Recipes
How to Make Pavlova with Pistachio Chantilly and Frutti di Bosco
When the sweetest berries of the season are at their peak, this is the dessert to make.
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