How to Make Pavlova with Pistachio Chantilly and Frutti di Bosco

Summer gifts us some of the best seasonal fruit where vibrant colors and effortless sweetness need little intervention to create a delicious dessert. This pavlova celebrates the simplicity of Italian cooking philosophy, allowing quality ingredients to shine. A slightly charred, crispy meringue shell is paired with a light pistachio Chantilly and frutti di bosco marinated to highlight the berries’ natural sweetness at their peak.

Pin Print Pavlova with Pistachio Chantilly and Frutti di Boscou Recipe by Paola Marocchi







0.0 from 0 votes Meringue 3 large 3 egg whites at room temperature

1 cup 1 granulated sugar, preferably organic

1 1/2 tsp. 1 1/2 cornstarch

1/8 tsp. 1/8 cream of tartar, overflowing a little

Pistachio Chantilly Cream

2 cups 2 heavy cream

2 1/4 tsp. 2 1/4 confectioners' sugar, sifted

3 1/2 tbsp. 3 1/2 pistachio paste Agrimontana (adjust to taste if using different brand)

whip cream stabilizer according to the brand directions for two cups of heavy cream

Marinated Frutti di Bosco

4 cups 4 mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries or the combination of your choice)

2 tbsp. 2 granulated sugar

1 tbsp. 1 finely grated lemon zest

1 tbsp. 1 Luxardo Maraschino Liquor

pinch of salt Meringue Preheat oven to 250F.

Draw an 8” circle as a guide on a piece of parchment and flip it upside down so the pencil marks don’t touch the food.

Line a baking sheet with the parchment, greasing the underside slightly in the corners so it sticks to the sheet pan.

Whisk the egg whites with the cream of tartar on a mixing bowl until foamy.

Add the sugar gradually, in three steps, allowing it to dissolve before adding the next.

Whisk until the meringue is thick, glossy, and holds stiff peaks.

Sift the cornstarch over the meringue and gently fold it in with a spatula just until incorporated.

Place the meringue on a piping bag, no tip is needed, just cut an opening about 1/2 inch.

Pipe a spiral to form the base inside the 8” circle guide, then pipe rings with the rest of the merignue around the outer edge to create a wall.

The base should be fairly flat. With an offset spatula, gently lift and swirl the piped meringue to create irregular peaks.

Bake at 250F for approximately an hour and a half or until the meringue is cooked all the way through and starts to take on a little bit of cream color as the sugar starts to caramelize.

Use a culinary torch to caramelize the outside of the meringue to create a golden color and give the meringue a charred taste that’s a good contrast to the sweetnes of it.

Pistachio Chantilly Cream

Place mixing bowl and whisk attachment in freezer aproximately 15 minutes prior to using, as it will help create a smoother texture.

Whisk the cold cream, confectioners’ sugar, and whipped cream stabilizer and whisk to soft peaks on medium-high speed.

Add pistachio paste and whisk to medium peaks, place cream in freezer, allowing it to chill for about 10 minutes before giving it a final whisk by hand if needed.

Be carefyl not to overwhip. Refrigerate in fridge until ready to serve.

Marinated Frutti di Bosco

Gently wash and dry the berries. Cut strawberries into quarters.

In a bowl, toss the berries with sugar, lemon zest and liquor.

Macerate in fridge for appoximately 20 minutes, toss again gently, and allow to macerate for another 20 minutes.

Fill the meringue with the pistachio Chantilly and layer with the macerated berries. Sprinkle toasted pistachios on top.

Serve right away. Notes Pavlova is traditionally crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside but I prefer a fully crispy meringue for mine. Time and temperature could vary by oven, so adjust as needed to your cooking equipment and preferences. Since meringue is very susceptible to humidity, it’s best to make it same day it’s served or store in an airtight container. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook