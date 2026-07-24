Italian Food News: New Restaurants, Menus and More (July 25)

The Italian food scene continues to grow across the United States, with new restaurants opening their doors and chefs unveiling fresh menus. Hospitality businesses are also finding creative ways to enhance the dining experience. Catch up on this week's top stories from around the country.

Southern Italian Restaurant Procida Set to Debut in New Orleans

Chef Valeriano Chiella of Procida, the new Southern Italian restaurant opening in New Orleans. Photo courtesy of Procida

New Orleans is ready to welcome a new taste of Southern Italy when Procida opens in early August at 2000 Burgundy Street. Named after the picturesque island near Naples, the neighborhood restaurant celebrates the culinary traditions Italian immigrants brought to Louisiana more than a century ago. Led by Chef Valeriano Chiella, Procida will offer dinner, weekend brunch, and weekday aperitivo in a warm, family-style setting inspired by the spirit of Sunday lunch in Southern Italy.

Y Bar e Ristorante Brings a Taste of 1960s Italy to Atlanta

Y Bar e Ristorante is now open in Atlanta's Buckhead Village. Photo credit: Sarah Lawless

Atlanta's Buckhead Village has a new destination for lovers of Italian food and aperitivo culture. Y Bar e Ristorante, the latest concept from the team behind Yeppa & Co. and Storico Fresco, is inspired by the cafés and gathering places of 1960s Rimini, where cocktails and conversation were part of everyday life. The moody new space is filled with vintage furnishings sourced from Italy, sketches by filmmaker Federico Fellini, and nostalgic touches that evoke the charm of a bygone era. The menu reflects founder Stephen Peterson's childhood in Rimini, featuring regional Italian dishes alongside creative cocktails such as the Bruschetta Martini and Margarita Pizza. Y Bar aims to recreate the relaxed spirit of spending an evening around the table with friends.

The Sicilian Butcher Introduces Refreshed Menu and Summer Sicilian Sodas

The Sicilian Butcher has introduced a refreshed menu that expands on the authentic Sicilian flavors the restaurant is known for with new housemade pastas, signature entrées, antipasti, pizzas, and handcrafted beverages. Developed by Chef Joey Maggiore and Chef Omar Bernal, the menu pairs longtime guest favorites with new dishes inspired by family recipes, including Lasagna al Forno, Ravioli Cacio e Pepe, Amalfi Gold, and Chicken alla Tomaso. Also making their debut are housemade Sicilian Sodas, crafted with San Pellegrino sparkling water and topped with sweet cream soft whip. Available in flavors like Blood Orange, Black Cherry, Pear, Strawberry, and Sicilian Almond Cream, the colorful drinks offer a refreshing taste of Sicily and are a perfect way to cool of in the summer heat.

The Tasting Kitchen Returns to Venice Beach, California

The Tasting Kitchen has reopened in Venice under Chef Casey Lane. Photo courtesy of The Tasting Kitchen

One of Los Angeles' most beloved dining destinations is back. After first opening on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in 2009, The Tasting Kitchen has reopened under Chef Casey Lane, whose ingredient-driven cooking helped make the restaurant a Westside favorite. The revived concept stays true to its roots with a menu that focuses on seasonal California ingredients, handmade pastas, live-fire cooking, and both à la carte and tasting menu options. The restaurant's iconic olive tree remains at the center of the redesigned space, alongside a refreshed cocktail program focused on seasonal produce. The Tasting Kitchen is currently open in Venice and expects to expand to seven-day service by August.

Greater Boston Italian Restaurants Embrace New Hospitality Technology

il Casale Lexington and il Casale Belmont are among the early adopters of Hawazai. Photo courtsy of il Casale

Two Greater Boston Italian restaurants, il Casale Lexington and il Casale Belmont, along with their sister restaurant The Wellington, are among the early adopters of Hawazai, a platform that allows diners to directly recognize and reward exceptional service. Owned by Italian brothers Filippo, Damian and Dante de Magistris, the restaurants have embraced the technology as another way to celebrate the employees who create memorable dining experiences every day. By giving guests a simple way to show appreciation for servers, bartenders, hosts, and other team members, Hawazai helps strengthen workplace culture while reinforcing the personal connections at the heart of hospitality. Il Casale Lexington was one of the platform's first restaurant partners, helping introduce the technology to the Greater Boston dining community.