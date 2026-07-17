This Week in Italian Food News: Garofalo, the New York Jets and De Nigris Make Headlines

Italian food brands are proving that their influence extends well beyond the kitchen. Three heritage Italian companies recently made headlines with initiatives spanning sports marketing, product quality and immersive culinary experiences.

Pasta Garofalo Introduces the World's First "Al Dente" Certification

Pasta Garofalo unveils the world's first independent "Al Dente" certification. Photo credit: Garogalo

For generations, al dente has been a hallmark of great pasta. Now, Pasta Garofalo is putting a measurable standard behind it.

The Gragnano-based pasta maker announced it has become the first pasta company in the world to receive an independent "Al Dente" certification from Bureau Veritas, a global testing, inspection and certification company. The certification evaluates pasta's ability to maintain its firmness and structure during cooking, providing third-party validation of a quality that has traditionally been judged by taste and experience.

Garofalo says the certification reflects growing interest in products that have been independently tested and verified. The company also plans to add an "Al Dente" certification seal to future packaging, making it easier for shoppers to identify the distinction on store shelves.

Parmigiano Reggiano and the New York Jets Earn Top Sports Marketing Honor

The New York Jets and Parmigiano Reggiano earned Best Brand Partnership at the 8th Annual Hashtag Sports Awards. Photo credit: The New York Jets

Parmigiano Reggiano and the New York Jets were recognized with Best Brand Partnership at the 8th Annual Hashtag Sports Awards, celebrating a collaboration that has successfully brought Italy's iconic PDO cheese into one of America's biggest sporting arenas.

Launched in 2025, the partnership marked Parmigiano Reggiano's first sponsorship with a U.S. professional sports team. Since then, the collaboration has expanded well beyond traditional branding, introducing fans at MetLife Stadium to elevated culinary experiences through Italian-inspired menu items, fan activities, digital campaigns and game-day entertainment.

The award recognizes a campaign that has helped introduce authentic Parmigiano Reggiano to new audiences while highlighting the difference between Italy's protected PDO cheese and domestic imitations.

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De Nigris Brings "A Summer of Italian Taste" to New York

De Nigris 1889 is highlighting authentic Italian balsamic vinegar this summer with "A Summer of Italian Taste," a New York campaign featuring restaurant partnerships and limited-time menu collaborations.

The campaign debuted at the Summer Fancy Food Show with Solare, a limited-time piadina created with Piadi by La Piadineria featuring Prosciutto di Parma, burrata, arugula, cherry tomatoes, fig chutney and De Nigris Fig Glaze. Additional collaborations with Gelato by Patrizia and Unregular Pizza will show new ways to enjoy premium balsamic vinegar throughout the summer.

Through the campaign, De Nigris hopes to introduce more American consumers to authentic Italian ingredients while demonstrating that balsamic vinegar can be used for far more than salad dressing.