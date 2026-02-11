Piadi Opens First U.S. Location in New York

Pizza, pasta and espresso martinis are second nature in New York. The piadina, a folded flatbread beloved across Italy, has yet to claim its place. That gap is about to close.

Piadi by La Piadineria opened its first U.S. location in New York’s Flatiron this month. Founded in 1994, La Piadineria has built a large and consistent following in Italy with over 530 locations.

At the center of the concept is the piadina, a traditional Italian flatbread that has been part of everyday Italian eating for decades. Soft, lightly crisped and folded rather than sliced, the piadina is filled to order with combinations that range from prosciutto di Parma and stracchino to burrata, vegetables and lighter protein options. At Piadi, each flatbread is rolled, baked and assembled in an open kitchen designed to make the process visible from start to finish. They also offer a kids' menu, Italian coffee and a selection of salads.

The Flatiron space is compact and casual, with approximately 30 seats and a total capacity of around 70. The menu emphasizes customization and speed, positioning the piadina as a flexible option for lunch, dinner or something in between.

Piadi by La Piadineria is now open and located at 18 East 23rd Street.