Appetito Hosts a Panel at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026

At the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026 , Appetito’s Andrew Cotto hosted a prominent event. “BEYOND DIETS - The Italian Model: Taste, Health and Sustainability” took place on June 29th at the Coldiretti Theater within the Italian Pavilion at the Jacob Javits Center on Manhattan’s west side.

The panel was organized by I Love Italian Food , a non-profit started in 2013 with the “mission to promote and defend the true Italian food and wine culture in the world,” in conjunction with Coldiretti , Filiera Italia , and the Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano PDO .

Opening remarks were provided by Alessandro Schiatti , President of I Love Italian Food and the Istituto 100% Italiano, Luigi Scordamaglia , CEO of Filiera Italia, and Attilio Zanetti, Vice President of the Grana Padano PDO consortium, whose words were accompanied by this short video promoting the health and lifestyle benefits of this protein rich, lactose free cheese.

Appetito's Andrew Cotto (far left) with panelists and organizers of the BEYOND DIETS panel at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026.

The panel featured four guests:

Cesare Casella - 0ne of the leading ambassadors of Italian cuisine in the United States. Originally from Tuscany, he has dedicated his career to promoting authentic Italian food culture through education, mentorship, and culinary excellence. Today he serves as Chief Culinary Advisor at The Center for Discovery in New York, where he develops innovative programs that connect food, health, and well-being.

Gennaro Esposito - one of Italy's most celebrated chefs and the owner of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant La Torre del Saracino in Vico Equense, on Italy's Sorrentine Peninsula. Renowned for his ability to combine tradition with innovation, he has spent decades championing local ingredients, sustainable supply chains, and the cultural value of Italian cuisine. He is widely regarded as one of the foremost voices of contemporary Italian gastronomy.

Dr. Robert Graham - a Harvard-trained physician, chef, and one of the pioneers of lifestyle medicine in the United States. As the co-founder of FRESH Med NYC , he has built his career around the idea that food is medicine, integrating nutrition, culinary medicine, and preventive care into everyday clinical practice. His work has helped shape a new model of healthcare focused on treating the root causes of disease rather than simply managing symptoms.

Dr. Chiara Segrè - a biologist and Director of Special Projects at Fondazione Umberto Veronesi , one of Italy's leading organizations dedicated to scientific research and health education. For many years, she has worked to translate scientific evidence into practical guidance on nutrition, prevention, and healthy lifestyles, with a particular focus on educating younger generations. Editor’s Note: Dr. Segrè appeared via video from Italy.

The panel featured two rounds of individual questions for each panelist. Mr. Cotto led them through a wide-ranging discussion touching on various factors connecting Italian food to health, wellness and sustainability focused on each respective panelists areas of expertise. The ultimate emphasis was on the need for an integrated Italian approach to cuisine in America that combines nutrition from locally sourced and sustainable ingredients, lifestyle, education and community.

After the panel, guests and participants shared plates of freshly prepared pasta curated by the Couchi Contadini featuring products from the Italian agricultural supply chain featuring Grana Padano PDO.