La Chiusa in Montefollonico: Where Agritourism Meets Luxury in Tuscany

When I signed up for a weeklong Mediterranean cooking class at La Chiusa, a secluded Tuscan boutique hotel in the rolling hills of quiet Montefollonico, I envisioned spending my days sweating in front of a hot stove and being ordered around by nonnas judging my tomato sauce.

But as my taxi rolled up to the 1,700-year-old-olive-mill transformed into a villa-style getaway, I could immediately sense this was going to be an experience of a lifetime.

Owners Linda and George Meyers made it clear from the moment I stepped into the quaint reception area that their entire goal is to make each guest feel like they’ve come home to family.

La Chiusa owners George and Linda Meyers. Courtesy of La Chuisa

The Meyers, who purchased the property in 2018, lovingly restored every inch of the place, preserving its unique history. As someone who is fascinated by medieval architecture, I strolled the grounds admiring the terracotta floors, the ancient archways and original beams.

My room overlooked the estate’s lavender fields and vegetable gardens, complete with a private sitting area to enjoy the cool morning breeze. It was the perfect blend of Tuscan charm, luxurious amenities like the extra-large two-person shower, and medieval splendor. Other rooms had hidden passageways and unusual artifacts like a huge granite stone wheel once used to crush olives.

Cooking classes were scheduled for midmornings or late afternoons, and sleeping in was encouraged. There was also plenty of time to relax throughout the day. That’s because La Chiusa leans into the Italian art of il dolce far niente—the sweetness of doing nothing. My favorite place to indulge in this concept was the pristine swimming pool overlooking the Val d’Orcia.

Throughout the week, the fun and friendly nonnas taught our small group to roll different types of pasta, make sauce, and uncover the secret to the perfect eggplant parmigiana. We even made our share of simple but satisfying desserts, like panna cotta and biscotti.

Cooking classes at La Chiusa include handmade Italian dishes and classic desserts.

There was plenty of time to visit nearby towns, wineries, and upscale restaurants between classes. We even went on an evening truffle hunt. But one of the most fascinating parts of the week was when George gathered us together to regale us with tales of Tuscany’s “liquid gold,” the olive oil-making process, and his own centuries-old olive groves.

An evening truffle hunt is one of the experiences offered during a stay at La Chiusa.

For those who would rather forgo the cooking class, La Chiusa is also a traditional hotel with a farm-to-table Mediterranean restaurant focused on simplicity and freshness. The hotel is happy to arrange private tours of nearby Montepulciano and day trips to Pienza and Siena, along with curated excursions to local wine cellars.

For solo travelers, girlfriend retreats, and romantic getaways, La Chiusa offers warm, welcoming, and delicious hospitality in a picture-perfect setting.