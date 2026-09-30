Antonia Sautter: Creating the World of Il Ballo del Doge in Venice

Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a series celebrating Italian women in gastronomy.

The story of women in gastronomy extends beyond those working behind the stove. It also belongs to those who create the atmosphere, rituals and experiences through which gastronomy is enjoyed. Antonia Sautter is a fascinating example. Through Il Ballo del Doge, food, wine, champagne, pastry, table setting, fashion and performance become part of one carefully orchestrated Venetian experience.

Antonia Sautter stands out at the intersection of artistry, hospitality and gastronomy. An Italian entrepreneur, luxury event creator and fashion designer, she lives and works in the enchanting city of Venice. With a German father and Venetian mother, she embodies the rich cultural heritage that inspires her work. Her beloved Venetian lagoon, complemented by experiences in New York and France, has significantly shaped her artistic vision.

Founded in 1994, Il Ballo del Doge reflects Antonia's deep admiration for the splendor of Venice and her personal quest for beauty. The concept began to materialize during her collaboration with Terry Jones, a notable member of Monty Python, on a BBC documentary about the Crusades.

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A tribute to her mother’s influence

Antonia draws inspiration from her mother's legacy as a seamstress and her passion for Carnival. For Antonia, Carnival has always symbolized a space for imagination and creativity, allowing her to explore historical Venetian costumes. She meticulously incorporates elements from traditional attire, using silk to create a sense of harmony in her designs. While she appreciates the charm of the past, she also infuses her costumes with contemporary touches, striking a balance between history and modernity.

From Antonia’s perspective, being a costume designer is an extraordinary vocation. She values the wealth of knowledge that comes with experience and takes joy in mentoring the next generation of designers, sharing techniques and insights gathered throughout her successful career.

The world of Il Ballo del Doge

Guests gather outside Il Ballo del Doge in Venice beneath the illuminated event sign. Photo by Marco Valmarana, courtesy of Antonia Sautter.

Over the years, Il Ballo del Doge has become an extraordinary expression of Antonia Sautter’s creative vision and her interpretation of Venetian Carnival. Each edition brings together exquisite costumes designed and crafted by Antonia herself, elaborate masks, international performers and meticulous décor, creating an immersive world where history, fantasy and contemporary creativity meet.

Antonia’s atelier plays a central role in this universe, producing elaborate dresses and theatrical creations inspired by historical figures, Venetian tradition and the imaginative spirit of Carnival. Through fashion, performance, craftsmanship and hospitality, Antonia transforms the ball into an experience in which every detail becomes part of the story.

Looking for more Venice inspiration? Explore our stories on where to eat, stay and experience the city.

Gastronomy becomes part of the performance

Antonia’s work is particularly interesting from a gastronomic perspective. At Il Ballo del Doge, dining is not treated as something separate from the artistic experience, as the menu, pastry, champagne and cocktails all contribute to the atmosphere of the evening. Gastronomy becomes another form of storytelling within the world she creates.

Antonia works with exceptional culinary professionals and catering partners, bringing chefs, pastry experts and bartenders into the overall creative concept. Tailored menus, carefully selected beverages and elegant presentation allow the culinary experience to complement the costumes, performances and Venetian setting.

Celebrated culinary partners

Costumed performers take the stage at Il Ballo del Doge, bringing Sautter’s theatrical vision to life. Photo courtesy of Antonia Sautter.

Among the culinary figures who have contributed to the experience are chef Lionello Cera, who has two Michelin stars, and pastry master Luigi Biasetto, whose creations bring another expression of Italian culinary craftsmanship to the event.

Perhaps this is what makes Antonia Sautter particularly interesting within the Italian Women in Gastronomy series. Her contribution comes not from one single plate or recipe, but from understanding how food and drink interact with beauty, craftsmanship, atmosphere and hospitality.

By bringing together chefs, pastry masters, champagne, Venetian craftsmanship, fashion and performance, her works show that gastronomy is also about the world created around the table. Celebrating women such as Antonia allows for a broader definition of culinary creativity, one in which tradition, hospitality and extraordinary imagination come together to create experiences that remain in the memory long after the evening has ended.

Discover more about Antonia Sautter and her work: https://antoniasautter.it/