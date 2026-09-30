This Week in Italian Food News (Sept. 28)

A good food story can change your plans. It might lead you to a restaurant across town or give you a new idea for dinner at home. Appetito follows the people, places and flavors that keep Italian food interesting. Here’s what’s new this week.

Little Sicily opens in New Jersey

A ribbon-cutting marks the opening of Manfredi Barbera & Figli’s Little Sicily in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sicilian olive oil producer Manfredi Barbera & Figli opened Little Sicily at its U.S. headquarters in Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 22. The space is designed for tastings, cultural events and meetings that connect Sicilian food businesses with the American market. Founded in Palermo in 1894, the family-owned company established its U.S. operation in 2018.

“Little Sicily was created to tell the story of the Sicily we know and love — its land, its people, its ability to hold tradition and vision together. It’s a real bridge of opportunity between our two territories,” said Manfredi Barbera, sole director of Manfredi Barbera & Figli.

Rutherford Mayor Frank Nunziato, New Jersey State Senator Paul A. Sarlo and Edy Tamajo, the Sicilian Region’s Regional Councilor for Productive Activities, who traveled from Sicily for the occasion, all attended the opening.

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Parmigiano Reggiano hosts New York dining experiences

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium has partnered with New York hosts on a collection of Airbnb experiences in Manhattan and Brooklyn this fall. Guests can taste the cheese at different ages while building a grazing board, attend a special edition of Brooklyn’s Rusty Supper Club or book an intimate Manhattan dinner prepared by chef Nicholas Tran. It will run September through November and reservations are available through Airbnb.

Piadi brings piadine to Bryant Park

Inside Piadi’s Bryant Park location in New York City. Courtesy of Piadi

Piadi by La Piadineria opened its second New York City restaurant Sept. 23 at 1040 Sixth Ave., near Bryant Park. Its first U.S. location opened in the Flatiron District in February. Both serve piadine, Italian flatbreads rolled, cooked and filled to order. Piadi now makes its dough locally at the Flatiron restaurant.

For an Oct. 1 grand-opening celebration, the first 100 guests who enroll in Piadi Rewards can buy one of four selected piadine for $1 beginning at 11:30 a.m. A prize-wheel promotion is planned through 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit @piadi_usa.

New York restaurants take on food waste

Raf’s chef Mary Attea in the restaurant’s kitchen. Credit: Melanie Landsman

Mill’s Make Food Not Waste Restaurant Week runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 4 across New York City. Participating restaurants are offering dishes, cocktails, pairings and three-course menus that use ingredients often discarded in the kitchen.

At Raf’s in NoHo, leftover bread crumbs become passatelli served in a broth flavored with Parmigiano Reggiano rinds and oyster mushroom trimmings. Ops, with locations in Bushwick and the East Village, will serve corn-centric pizza with teleggio cheese and margaritas made with leftover peach pits and repurposed chile peppers. Learn more about Make Food Not Waste and see the week's schedule here.

ENZO chef offers an early taste of Midtown restaurant

Fresh pasta takes shape ahead of ENZO chef Andrea Montobbio’s pasta-making class at Epicurean Atlanta. Photo : Heidi Harris

Before ENZO Steakhouse & Bar opens its planned Midtown Atlanta location this winter, executive chef Andrea Montobbio will lead The Art of Pasta Making at Epicurean Atlanta located at 1117 West Peachtree Street NW in Midtown on Friday, Oct. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The hands-on class includes tagliatelle with Bolognese and radiatori alla vodka with San Marzano tomatoes and burrata. Charcuterie, a welcome spritz, wine pairings and tiramisu round out the evening. Tickets are $85, plus tax, with gratuity included. Guests must be 21 or older.

Piccolo MORINI serves weekend brunch in SoHo

Piccolo MORINI serves brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 40 Kenmare St. in SoHo. The menu includes mini ricotta stacks with a choice of maple butter or blueberry limoncello, cornetti filled with pistachio, Nutella or raspberry cream, and a croissant with mortadella and stracchino. Enjoy a leisurely morning with fantastic cocktails and friends.