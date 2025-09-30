Italian Restaurants Join NYC’s Make Food Not Waste Week

New York City’s dining scene has always been a blend of tradition and innovation, and this week, Italian chefs across the city are proving how resourcefulness in the kitchen can be just as inspiring as flavor. Food recycling company Mill’s second-annual Make Food Not Waste Restaurant Week (September 29 through October 5) brings together nearly double the restaurants from its first year, with a lineup that is wonderfully diverse. Among them are several Italian spots that know the importance of using every last scrap.

Italian cuisine, in particular, has always carried a tradition of stretching ingredients and finding beauty in simple dishes. From bread turned into soups to pastas created from pantry odds and ends, waste has never had a place at the table. This year’s lineup highlights how those timeless practices are being reimagined by chefs across the city.

JR & Son: Respecting Every Scrap

JR & Son highlights pasta scraps in their Catch & Patch dish, paired with the She Sells Sea Shells cocktail. Photo courtesy of @darapollak.

At JR & Son, an Italian-American restaurant and bar in Williamsburg, pasta scraps find a second life. The kitchen is turning leftover ravioli dough into a fresh dish called Catch & Patch, finished with anchovy oil, anchovy crunch, and parsley. To pair, the team created the She Sells Sea Shells cocktail, an oyster-infused vodka martini with olive brine and colatura, Italy’s beloved fish sauce.

Executive Chef Patricia Vega explained that the inspiration came from a simple memory. “My sous chef would always save ravioli scraps and would make a nice family meal out of it, so it inspired me to use it for this collaboration. It’s about giving value to what would normally be thrown away.” She added that Italian food has always been about resourcefulness — using day-old bread for panzanella, turning scraps into soups, and respecting every part of an ingredient. “Waste wasn’t part of the vocabulary. This week’s dish follows that same tradition: respecting the ingredient fully, celebrating its flavor, and letting nothing go unused.”

Chef Vega believes diners today are ready for this approach. “If the dish is delicious and thoughtful, they appreciate the story even more. What once might have been called a scrap becomes exciting and a dish with intention.”

Raf’s: Tradition with a Modern Touch

Raf’s presents Passatelli with Parmigiano Reggiano Brodo and Oyster Mushroom, a dish inspired by Italian peasant cooking. Photo courtesy of Melanie Landsman.

Over in Manhattan, Raf’s is showcasing Passatelli with Parmigiano Reggiano Brodo and Oyster Mushroom, a dish that makes clever use of leftover bread crumbs for the pasta dough, while parmigiano rinds and mushroom trim deepen the flavor of the broth.

Executive Chef Mary Attea shared that the inspiration lies in the history of Italian cuisine itself. “Passatelli en brodo is the embodiment of this philosophy, with humble roots in peasant cooking, using each ingredient to its fullest. Old bread turned into bread crumbs are transformed into a dough, cooked in a bone broth rich with flavor and vegetable trim. It was a sustainable and satisfying meal that didn’t require much additional spending and used all leftovers.”

At Raf’s, the bakery side of the operation creates a constant stream of extra bread and baked goods, which the team continuously reinvents. “We also go through a high volume of Parmigiano Reggiano which leaves us with a surplus of rinds, which are wonderful for adding depth and richness to broths,” Attea explained.

She also noted that the effort must be shared. “Reduction in food waste is a collective effort, one that must be embraced by both restaurants and diners alike. When diners are informed and educated on ways that we are making effort and strides to remain sustainable and minimize food waste, I believe they are more likely to engage and support these items and initiatives.”

For Attea, creativity comes from knowing when to hold true to tradition. “Italian cooking is deeply rooted in history and tradition, with recipes and dishes that are tried and true over time. I think by understanding those traditions and introducing small twists or elements without compromising the integrity of the dish allow me to stay creative but still honor the heart of Italian cooking.”

She hopes home cooks see the practical side as well. “There are so many opportunities for people at home to minimize their food waste and cross utilize their leftovers, but without seeing examples of this, it’s often ignored at home. I hope people feel excited and inspired to look into ways that they can utilize ingredients to their fullest.”

Ops: Calzone with a Conscious

Ops serves a Tuscan Kale Rib Calzone. Courtesy of Ops.

Pizza lovers will want to stop by Ops, the James Beard Award–semifinalist pizza restaurant with locations in Bushwick and the East Village. Known for its naturally leavened pies and warm, neighborhood feel, Ops is taking its thoughtful approach a step further for Restaurant Week.

The team created a Tuscan Kale Rib Calzone, made with marinated kale stems, herb oil from herb trimmings, and confit garlic. A mix of salami ends, ricotta, and mozzarella completes the filling, while the ricotta itself is made from whey that would usually be discarded in mozzarella production. It is a dish that stays true to Ops’ ethos of simple, honest pizza while showing how sustainability can fit into the menu.

Supporting a Thoughtful Cause

Italian cooking has always celebrated simplicity and respect for ingredients. By joining Mill’s Make Food Not Waste Restaurant Week, these restaurants are not only honoring that heritage but also showing how those principles are as relevant today as ever.

For diners, it is a chance to enjoy some of the city’s most inventive Italian dishes while supporting a more thoughtful approach to food. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Guests who dine at participating restaurants during Make Food Not Waste Restaurant Week can share their experience on Instagram with the hashtag #MakeFoodNotWasteNYC and tag @mill for a chance to win a Mill. (Mill is a kitchen bin that turns everyday food scraps into nutrient-rich grounds, making it easy for households to keep waste out of landfills). To learn more about Make Food Not Waste Restaurant Week and see the full list of participating restaurants, visit their website.