Mondays with Michele: Fig, Olive Oil and Honey Cake

Mondays feel like a chance to reset, refresh and savor food that will set the tone for the new week. I’m Michele Sessa, and I’m so incredibly proud to partner with Appetito magazine for my new series, Mondays with Michele.
For the second installment, I am sharing my new cake recipe with figs, olive oil and honey. It's a simple and versatile bake to usher in the fall season. This Italian cake isn’t sweet but is rich and fluffy. It's perfect for breakfast, a snack or even as a rustic dessert dusted with powdered sugar. If you can’t find fresh figs, I tested this recipe by stirring 1 1/3 cups of dried figs into the batter instead of placing fresh ones on top, so either option works.
Use a 9-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom for a more dramatic presentation, but it works well in a regular 9-inch cake pan, too.
This cake is easy to make ahead for the holidays, which are just around the corner. You can bake it, cool it, double wrap it in plastic foil, and freeze it for up to three months. Just make sure to thaw it in the refrigerator overnight or place it on the counter for about an hour when ready to serve. If you can’t wait and want to serve it right after baking, store it covered at room temperature for three days or pop it in the refrigerator for five to six days. I guarantee it won’t last that long and hope it becomes a family favorite in your house, too.
Follow my page, @Michele7533, for more inspired recipes, holiday menus and Italian classics with my updated twist. You can also message me if there’s a recipe that you want to see in an upcoming installment of Mondays with Michele.
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