Mondays with Michele: Fig, Olive Oil and Honey Cake

Mondays feel like a chance to reset, refresh and savor food that will set the tone for the new week. I’m Michele Sessa, and I’m so incredibly proud to partner with Appetito magazine for my new series, Mondays with Michele.

For the second installment, I am sharing my new cake recipe with figs, olive oil and honey. It's a simple and versatile bake to usher in the fall season. This Italian cake isn’t sweet but is rich and fluffy. It's perfect for breakfast, a snack or even as a rustic dessert dusted with powdered sugar. If you can’t find fresh figs, I tested this recipe by stirring 1 1/3 cups of dried figs into the batter instead of placing fresh ones on top, so either option works.

Use a 9-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom for a more dramatic presentation, but it works well in a regular 9-inch cake pan, too.

This cake is easy to make ahead for the holidays, which are just around the corner. You can bake it, cool it, double wrap it in plastic foil, and freeze it for up to three months. Just make sure to thaw it in the refrigerator overnight or place it on the counter for about an hour when ready to serve. If you can’t wait and want to serve it right after baking, store it covered at room temperature for three days or pop it in the refrigerator for five to six days. I guarantee it won’t last that long and hope it becomes a family favorite in your house, too.

Follow my page, @Michele7533, for more inspired recipes, holiday menus and Italian classics with my updated twist. You can also message me if there’s a recipe that you want to see in an upcoming installment of Mondays with Michele.

Pin Print Fig Cake with Olive Oil and Honey Recipe by Michele Sessa







0.0 from 0 votes Serv8-10ings 8-10 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 35 minutes Ingredients 1 cup 1 fine almond flour

1 tsp. 1 ground cinnamon

1/2 cup 1/2 AP flour, regular or gluten free

1/4 tsp. 1/4 baking soda

1/4 tsp. 1/4 kosher salt

1/3 cup 1/3 Greek yogurt or sour cream

1/2 cup 1/2 honey plus more for serving

zest of one lemon

2 large 2 room temperature eggs

7-8 7-8 fresh figs, quartered

1/4 cup 1/4 slivered almonds

1 tbsp. 1 granulated sugar, to top Directions Preheat the oven to 350 F and lightly oil a 9-inch fluted tart pan with false bottom or round 9-inch cake pan.

Whisk together both flours, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.

In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, olive oil, honey, eggs and zest then add dry ingredients, folding with a spoon.

Scrape the batter into the baking pan and scatter the figs, press them into the batter.

Sprinkle the cake with the almonds and sugar.

Put the pan on a baking sheet and bake for 35-40 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool on wire rack and release from the pan. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook

Explore Michele Sessa's first installment of Mondays with Michele. Recipes Mondays With Michele