Apple TV’s Knife Edge Returns, But Italy Is Off the Menu

Apparently, one season in Italy was enough.

Apple TV has released the trailer for the second season of Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars, its BAFTA Award-nominated docuseries following ambitious chefs and restaurants through the pressure and uncertainty of pursuing Michelin recognition.

The eight-part season will visit 16 restaurants across Great Britain, Ireland, Florida, Brazil, France, Sweden, Germany and California. Notice anyone missing?

Italy, home to more than 390 Michelin-starred restaurants and enough culinary drama to fill several seasons, did not make the itinerary.

This feels especially personal here at Appetito. When Apple first announced the series in May 2025 without naming its participating restaurants, we immediately asked the important question: Would any Italian chefs appear?

Eventually, the answer was yes. Season 1 traveled to Italy to follow Agriturismo Ferdy in Lombardy and Kresios in Campania. Our patience, and perhaps our persistent pasta twirling, had paid off.

For Season 2, however, Italy is back outside the velvet rope.

Still hungry for stars? Explore more Michelin coverage from Appetito.

There are a couple of consolation prizes. Calusso in Fort Lauderdale serves a French- and Italian-inspired menu, while Evvai in São Paulo explores the culinary exchange created by Italian immigration to Brazil. The restaurant describes its approach as cozinha Oriundi, or Oriundi cuisine, connecting Italian traditions with Brazilian ingredients and ideas.

The series follows chef Luiz Filipe Souza and pastry chef Bianca Mirabili as they pursue three Michelin stars for Evvai. Spoiler alert: They succeeded. In April 2026, Evvai and Tuju, also in São Paulo, became the first restaurants in Latin America to receive three Michelin stars.

Still, Italian influence is not quite the same as pulling up a chair in Italy.

Hosted by Topjaw co-founder Jesse Burgess and executive produced by Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Global, the new season promises plenty of high-stakes restaurant drama. The stories include chefs trying to reclaim stars, a sandwich shop that transforms into a tasting-menu restaurant at night and a chef attempting to put the island of Guernsey on Michelin’s map.

It all sounds compelling. We will be watching, and we may even forgive the lack of an Italian stop.

But with Italy holding one of the world’s richest collections of Michelin-starred restaurants, there should be no shortage of candidates if Knife Edge returns for a third season. Consider this our gentle reminder to make a reservation.

Season 2 of Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars premieres Sept. 25 on Apple TV with two episodes.