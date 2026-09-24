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Classic Neapolitan Grandma-Style Ragù 

This slow-cooked family recipe is perfect for Sunday dinner.

9:00 AM EDT on September 24, 2026

Classic Neapolitan ragù with slow-cooked meat and tomato sauce

Classic Neapolitan ragù made with beef, pork ribs, sausage, tomatoes and red wine.

Fall is on the way, and for me, that means it’s time to slow things down in the kitchen and make a big pot of my Classic Neapolitan Grandma-Style Ragù. This is the kind of sauce that makes the whole house smell like Sunday at Grandma’s. It’s rich, hearty, comforting, and made the old-fashioned way—with simple ingredients and plenty of time.

This isn’t a quick weeknight meat sauce. This is Sunday sauce. The meat slowly simmers with tomatoes, onions, red wine and basil until everything becomes incredibly tender and the sauce turns deep, rich and flavorful.

Growing up, food was never complicated. Grandma knew that when you start with good ingredients and give them time, something special happens. That’s exactly what this ragù is about.

As the weather gets cooler, there’s nothing better than a pot simmering on the stove, a big bowl of ragù, freshly grated cheese and crusty Italian bread for dipping. If you travel to Naples, you will find ragù on many menus. Make my recipe and then enjoy a bowl in Naples. 

Looking for more Italian inspiration? Check out more of Daniel Mancini’s recipes.

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Classic Neapolitan Ragù

Recipe by Daniel Mancini
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 lb. 2 beef chuck, cut into large pieces

  • 1 lb. 1 pork ribs

  • 1/2 lb. 1/2 Italian pork sausage

  • 1 large 1 onion, thinly sliced

  • 4 tbsp. 4 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 cup 1 red wine

  • 3 cans 3 (28 oz) whole peeled tomatoes — crush 2 cans by hand and leave 1 can whole

  • 2 tbsp. 2 tomato paste

  • 1 tsp. 1 salt, plus more to taste

  • fresh basil

  • 1 lb. 1 ziti, rigatoni or another sturdy pasta

  • freshly grated Pecorino Romano or Parmigiano Reggiano

Directions

  • Brown the meat. Heat the olive oil in a large heavy pot. Brown the beef, pork ribs, and sausage in batches. Remove and set aside.
  • Cook the onion. Add the onion to the same pot and cook until soft and golden, about 10–15 minutes.
  • Add the wine. Return the meat to the pot. Add 1 cup of red wine and simmer for 5–7 minutes, allowing it to reduce in half.
  • Add the tomatoes. Add the tomato paste, then add the 2 cans of hand-crushed tomatoes. Add the third can whole. Season with salt and add fresh basil.
  • Slow cook. Bring to a gentle simmer, then turn the heat very low. Partially cover and cook for 4–6 hours minimum or up to 8 stirring occasionally. If the sauce becomes too thick, add a little water along the way. 

Notes

  • How Grandma Served It: Spoon the tender meat and that incredible ragù into a bowl and enjoy it with a fork and spoon. Pasta served on the side with some of the ragù is always a wonderful addition. And believe me, the sauce is incredible—you’ll want plenty of crusty Italian bread nearby to soak up every last drop.
    Simple food. Good ingredients. No shortcuts.

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