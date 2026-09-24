Fall is on the way, and for me, that means it’s time to slow things down in the kitchen and make a big pot of my Classic Neapolitan Grandma-Style Ragù. This is the kind of sauce that makes the whole house smell like Sunday at Grandma’s. It’s rich, hearty, comforting, and made the old-fashioned way—with simple ingredients and plenty of time.
This isn’t a quick weeknight meat sauce. This is Sunday sauce. The meat slowly simmers with tomatoes, onions, red wine and basil until everything becomes incredibly tender and the sauce turns deep, rich and flavorful.
Growing up, food was never complicated. Grandma knew that when you start with good ingredients and give them time, something special happens. That’s exactly what this ragù is about.
As the weather gets cooler, there’s nothing better than a pot simmering on the stove, a big bowl of ragù, freshly grated cheese and crusty Italian bread for dipping. If you travel to Naples, you will find ragù on many menus. Make my recipe and then enjoy a bowl in Naples.
Looking for more Italian inspiration? Check out more of Daniel Mancini’s recipes.
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