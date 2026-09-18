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How to Watch “The Forgotten Feast” Documentary on YouTube

Appetito shares the documentary film "The Forgotten Feast" which pays tribute to the effort of the restaurants of Little Italy after 9/11.

11:00 AM EDT on September 18, 2026

"The Forgotten Feast" documentary on YouTube.

“The Forgotten Feast” documentary on YouTube.

We’ve covered “The Forgotten Feast” documentary fairly thoroughly in the run-up to its premiere on 9/12 (which we were proud to attend). From this article written by the film’s co-producer, Matt Baione of Keep Good Company Films, to this interview with the film’s director, Rosemarie Sparacio, we’ve done our best to promote this important documentary that details the way the restaurants of Little Italy in Manhattan responded to the tragic events of 9/11 by preparing and delivering all of the food they had purchased prior to the feast to the first responders and those working on removing the detritus from “the pile.”

This spirit of benevolence, especially in times of crisis, best defines Manhattan’s Little Italy and Italian communities all over the United States. And this spirit is captured beautifully in this remarkable film, which we are happy to share below:

Editor's Note: Matt Baione is an attorney at Pitta & Baione LLP who represent those in need with regard to 9/11 benefits.

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