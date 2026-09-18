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The Perfect Gluten-Free Day in Boston

Come hungry because Boston has gluten-free plans for you.

9:00 AM EDT on September 18, 2026

Gluten-free sandwich with roasted carrots, hummus, pesto and arugula.

Verveine’s gluten-free Roast Veggie sandwich with pesto and arugula.

Boston is an ideal city to explore on foot, from Harvard’s historic campus and Boston Common to the historic streets of the North End. For those who are gluten-free, however, finding places to eat that are both delicious and worth the stop can make planning a little more difficult. Luckily, Boston has plenty of gluten-free options that make it easy to enjoy the city without compromising on taste. Here is a guide to spending a gluten-free day in Boston, from morning coffee to dinner in the North End.

Breakfast

A gluten-free lemon poppy seed muffin with raspberry glaze.

Start with pastries and coffee at Flour bakery +cafe in Cambridge. It's the perfect starting point for walking around Harvard and sightseeing before heading into the city later in the day. Flour was founded by a Harvard graduate and now has nine locations across Boston.

Although their entire menu is not gluten-free, their seasonal gluten-free muffin definitely is. Last month’s flavor of the season was lemon poppyseed with raspberry glaze, but starting Sept. 9, the new flavor is cranberry orange. Other gluten-free treats include a raspberry meringue cloud, brown sugar almond meringue cookie, gluten-free TCHO chocolate brownie, and, if you’re feeling extra sweet, the Boston cream pie can be made gluten-free with 48 hours’ notice. And don’t forget about the seasonal drinks and coffee specials to kick off the day.

Explore more gluten-free dining guides and recipes at Appetito.

Lunch

After walking around Cambridge, browsing the boutiques and touring Harvard, you'll probably be ready for a late lunch. Make your way to Verveine Cafe & Bakery.

Verveine has an entirely gluten-free kitchen led by Chef Monica Glass, a nationally recognized, award-winning chef who lives with celiac disease. She has been given numerous best pastry chef awards and was even a semifinalist for the 2026 James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. She is committed to empowering others to cultivate a nourished, joyful life through the kitchen and to live “Free of Gluten, Full of Life.”

Verveine is the perfect stop for anyone who is gluten-free. Even better, the bread is genuinely amazing. I ordered the Hot Italian, which was served on sourdough ciabatta. I had to check with the staff to make sure it was gluten free—that’s how good it was. I ended my lunch with a scallion scone from the pastry selection.

After lunch, head downtown to see more of the city. When you get hungry for dinner, take a walk to the North End, Boston’s Little Italy.

Dinner

La Famiglia Giorgio’s Restaurant is a family-run restaurant known for their hearty family-style meals. Its gluten-free pizza continually appears in headlines for the best gluten-free pizza in Boston. Diners can choose from a variety of sauces, cheeses and toppings.

In addition to pizza, La Famiglia Giorgio’s Restaurant can make most of its menu gluten-free, including their wide variety of  generously portioned pasta dishes. They also have a lengthy list of great wines, making it an inviting place to end the day.

If you've already checked out the North End and you’re in Boston on a Tuesday, reserve a table at the Capo Supper Club. During Gluten-Free & Trivia Tuesdays, the entire kitchen is transformed into a fully gluten-free menu. Executive Chef Ciro Fodera's menu is the perfect option for anyone looking for a fun, safe and delicious gluten-free dining experience.

Dessert

Mini Aperol at Dolce in Boston's North End.

Dolce

End the day with a sweet treat at Dolce on Hanover Street. The Italian-style cafe offers gelato, pastries and freshly brewed coffee, making it an easy final stop after dinner in the North End. Grab a Mini Aperol and enjoy it while taking one last walk through Boston’s Little Italy. 

You can spend an entire day exploring Boston  without settling for less simply because you’re gluten-free. So grab your walking shoes, come hungry and get ready to eat your way through the city. 

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